'Dicks guy' welcomes review of abortion protest hotspot

Sam Sharpe, left, holding his ‘dicks’ sign at an abortion protest outside Dunedin Hospital.

After years of counter protesting anti-abortion campaigners, Sam Sharpe is getting closer to putting away his ‘dicks’ sign.

Since 2011 Sharpe has been a familiar sight outside Dunedin Hospital, holding his infamous sign which includes a phallic arrow pointing in the direction of protesters.

Protesters gather on Friday morning, which coincides with the opening hours of the hospital’s abortion clinic.

In March, the Contraception, Sterilisation, and Abortion (Safe Areas) Amendment Bill became law after passing its third reading.

READ MORE:

* Parking temporarily banned around public park as protesters start packing up

* Protest against anti-mandate occupiers called off because of disturbing threats to organiser as tension escalates at march

* 'Absurd and shameful': Winston Churchill statue sealed in steel ahead of UK protests



Hamish McNeilly / Stuff Sam Sharpe continues to hold a counter protest over anti abortion protesters who gather outside Dunedin Hospital on Fridays.

Thefirst round of safe area applications, which would include areas of up to 150m around abortion facilities, closed on August 15.

Te Whatu Ora Southern medicine, women’s & children’s general manager, Craig Ashton, confirmed to Stuff an application had been submitted for an abortion safe zone.

As part the information gathering stage of that application, a site visit by health officials would be held ‘’within the next month”, Ashton said,

‘’The intention of the visit is primarily to get a better understanding of a provider’s premises, surrounding areas, and the safe area being sought.’’

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Sam Sharpe, a Dunedin artist/chef who has led a counterprotest against anti-abortion protesters outside Dunedin Hospital for over a decade.

Sharpe, known due to his sign as the ‘dicks guy’, welcomed the application and planned to keep protesting until a safe zone was established.

The Ministry of Health says on its website applications for safe areas would be processed periodically in application cycles, with another application cycle opening next month.

‘’All requests for safe areas will be considered on a case-by-case basis,’’ the website said.

‘’This includes considering the risk to the safety, wellbeing, privacy and dignity of people accessing or providing abortion services, and how this is balanced against limiting people’s rights and freedoms within a democratic society.’’

After health officials reviewed and assessed an application, advice on those safe areas would be sent to the Minster of Health for consideration.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Abortion protest outside Dunedin Hospital.

The minister would then make recommendations to Cabinet, with any new regulations to be authorised by the Governor-General.

The process could take up to six months and was also dependent of parliamentary schedules, according to the Ministry of Health.