The region home to the highest percentage of vape stores

Where does this claim come from, and does it stack up?

The large number of specialist vape retailers in Tairāwhiti has one resident “upset” over how accessible such products are to rangatahi Māori in the region.

Along Gisborne’s main streets of Gladstone Rd alone there are eight specialist vape retailers often within a few hundred metres of each other, something Jordan Walker​ finds upsetting.

The region has the highest number of licenced retailers per capita compared to other regions, with close to five vape shops for every 10,000 people, according to Ministry of Health data.

There are two specialist vape retailers for every 10,000 people in Auckland, 1.2 for every 10,000 people in Canterbury and about 1.3 for every 10,000 people in Wellington.

Retailers who sell vaping products from a fixed permanent structure and make at least 60% of their sales from these products may apply for a licence from the Vaping Regulatory Authority.

Brya Ingram/Stuff There are two specialist vape retailers for every 10,000 people in Auckland and about 1.3 for every 10,000 people in Wellington. (File photo)

This enables them to sell a much wider ranger of products. General retailers, such as dairies, can only sell a limited range.

Walker (Ngāti Kahungunu ki te Wairoa, Tuhoe, Ngāti Porou, Ngāi Te Rangi​) wasn’t surprised by the figures, adding Tairāwhiti had a “huge problem” with the number of vape stores around.

“I think vaping was a solution to the issue of smoking but it’s perpetuated another issue. We have more people picking up vaping as first time smokers. It’s because vaping is seen as a cool thing, just like smoking was in the 50s.”

Walker said it was a “systemic issue” and likened it to the proliferation of alcohol stores leaning on poverty in the area.

They were especially concerned about the impact on rangatahi Māori, saying intermediate age students had been spotted vaping near the wharf in town.

Walker, who is also running as a general ward candidate, wanted to see more hauora enhancing spaces for rangatahi and sales restricted in general stores like dairies.

They also wanted to see greater enforcement and checks in the specialist stores to prevent youth being able to access.

Supplied Jordan Walker is upset about the number of vape retailers in Gisborne, making it more accessible to rangatahi Māori.

Sally Stewart​, team manager of policy and regulation for the Ministry of Health, said its position was to make vaping products available to support smokers to switch to a less harmful alternative and to support them to quit cigarette smoking.

“This is balanced with regulatory controls to protect children and young people from exposure to and use of vaping products,” she said, citing the bans on sales to those under 18, advertising and on vaping in smokefree areas.

There was no policy to limit the number of vape stores by population and the ministry had limited discretion when considering specialist vape retailer applications, she said.

Tairāwhiti had high smoking rates compared with other regions, Stewart said.

A spokesperson for Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand said the number of specialist vape retailers in Tairāwhiti was “not a surprise” given this.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Retailers that sell vaping products from a fixed permanent structure and make at least 60% of their sales from these products can apply to become a specialist vape retailer.

This had been decreasing over the years, which they said could partly attributed to smokers transitioning to vaping.

“For the people of Tairāwhiti, the fewer people smoking cigarettes, the better. We are concerned about the number of youth who are vaping and we’re currently doing a survey in local schools to gain data on vaping in that age group.”

Earlier this year, Local Government New Zealand’s (LGNZ) member councils passed a remit calling on the Government to limit the retail availability of vapes to specialist stores and include proximity restrictions. This was prompted by a rise in the number of young people taking up vaping, as first-time smokers.