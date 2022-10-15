Woman injured during endometriosis treatment says complaints process failed her

Jaime Carter had her uterus removed in 2015 after years of painful endometriosis. After a years-long battle, ACC has ruled she did not give informed consent for the hysterectomy. She says the process has broken her.

A woman compensated for injuries she suffered during treatment for endometriosis will never carry her own children. She says the complaints process has failed her. Rachel Thomas investigates.

Jaime Carter spent her life wanting to be a mother. But in the course of a brutal fight against endometriosis, the Christchurch woman lost her ability to carry children or produce eggs, rendering her barren.

In April 2022, the Accident Compensation Corporation would rule Carter did not provide informed consent for her uterus and ovaries to be surgically removed.

But as the no-fault ACC system does not exist to lay blame, that ruling has no impact on the gynaecologist who performed the surgeries – and who had earlier been cleared of medical wrongdoing by the Health and Disability Commissioner.

It was a years-long battle that’s left the massage therapist and small business owner with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and severe depressive disorder, meaning she is unable to work.

“It has absolutely broken me,” Carter says.

Her troubles start in 2004. That’s when Carter’s diagnosis with endometriosis was confirmed and when surgeries begin in Wellington to remove diseased tissue. She is 24 at the time.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Carter says her journey through the health system has “absolutely broken me”.

Ten years later, she starts seeing experienced gynaecologist Simon Jones privately at Oxford Women’s Health in Christchurch.

Carter signed a privacy waiver to enable Jones to speak about her case, but he has declined multiple interview requests over the past three months.

Jones did, however, provide several statements through staff at Oxford Women’s Health which said he did not want to engage with the press on issues relating to his patients and that the Health and Disability Commissioner cleared him of any medical breach.

“As is common, recommendations for improvement were made and implemented by me and my practice...” Jones says in the statement.

Supplied Christchurch gynaecologist Dr Simon Jones says he cooperated fully with the HDC and implemented the recommendations.

Jones “cooperated fully with the HDC” which found “no fault with my care”.

“I have accepted the outcome and the recommendations that the HDC made, and I have no further comment,” he wrote.

This is Carter’s account.

In March 2015, Jones explains she has adenomyosis – a benign but painful condition that causes heavy, prolonged bleeding and severe cramps. But Jones documents symptoms of this condition in surgical notes in July 2014, writing she has a uterus “bulky, consistent with adenomyosis”.

“Having that information [in 2014] could well have changed the past few years of my life, and the course of the rest of my life,” Carter says.

Outside of menopause, the only cure for adenomyosis is a hysterectomy. Hormone treatments can be used to treat the symptoms, but Carter says she was never offered these.

So on March 10, 2015, believing she’s just been diagnosed with another gynaecological complication, she feels overwhelmed and asks for a hysterectomy.

UNSPLASH Carter’s uterus was removed 16 days after she asked for a hysterectomy. ACC would later rule she did not provide informed consent. (Stock photo)

She is due to see Jones in person, but he phones to say he’s been called into emergency surgery, so she emails him the same day:

I want to get on with my life and put this all behind me. I want to choose my health over the possibility of having children, and have decided I would like a hysterectomy. I have spoken to my partner, friends and family and they all support my decision.

Jones writes back the same day, agreeing they can discuss this more in a phone call:

I acknowledge how you feel and to be honest I am not surprised. It would be difficult for me to raise this option with you, but in all honesty I can see this as the best management in terms of your quality of life moving forwards. Your frankness is refreshing, let’s talk through the details on Thursday.

Two days later, they speak by phone.

The call lasts 6.5 minutes, according to Carter’s phone records, while she is standing outside her aunt’s house getting ready for a wedding.

Sixteen days after Carter emails Jones asking for a hysterectomy, her uterus is removed.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Jaime Carter had her uterus removed in 2015, followed by her ovaries in 2017, after years of living with painful endometriosis.

She feels well for a few months, plans to open a therapeutic massage business and make the best of “her Plan B life”.

"I was always waiting to have a family and I had to shift that – okay, that's not going to be part of my future and what kind of life do I want?"

Her health deteriorates. Tests show her ovaries both have cysts and she ends up in Christchurch Hospital’s emergency department unable to stand, exhausted from the pain.

“I recall telling him [the gynaecologist] I did not know what to do – should I get my ovaries removed?” Carter later tells the Health and Disability Commissioner.

In his notes to Carter’s GP after that one consultation, he states she was “requesting bilateral oophorectomy” – removal of both her ovaries.

Carter says this is not the case. She posed the question, he didn’t challenge it and Carter was too groggy from the high doses of tramadol and codeine to question it. “I just wanted to feel better.”

Egg freezing is discussed, but Carter is not offered a consultation with a psychologist, fertility specialist or made aware about public funding for freezing her eggs. A fertility specialist would later tell her she and her partner at the time likely would have qualified for the latter, which would have left open the option of having a child via a surrogate.

123rf Before having her ovaries removed, Carter was never referred to a fertility specialist or made aware about public funding for egg freezing. (Stock photo)

In Aotearoa, egg freezing is a funded option for anyone facing medical treatment or surgery that could permanently impact on their fertility.

Carter believed egg freezing had to be privately funded and could not afford it.

After one consultation with Jones, Carter has her ovaries removed in September 2017, ending any remaining route to have children of her own.At the time, she is convinced losing the last of her reproductive organs is a foregone conclusion, due to the severity of her disease.

It’s not until she sees an obstetrician-gynaecologist in 2018 that she learns she may have been able to save her eggs, for free, and had her own children.

“Everything changed that day I got a second opinion,” Carter says. "I broke down like I never have before."

The complaints maze

In June 2018, Carter makes her first claim to ACC for treatment cover – it takes nine months for the agency to rule: “No failure of treatment” and decline her claim. She asks for a review – which would take three years.

Shortly after she makes her first ACC claim, Carter lodges a complaint to the Health and Disability Commissioner (HDC) about her hysterectomy and oopherectomy treatments.

The Health and Disability Commissioner is the independent watchdog which decides whether a patient’s rights have been breached under the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights.

The September 2018 complaint takes the HDC more than two years. In November 2020, Deputy Commissioner Rose Wall tells Carter it’s not upholding her complaint. The HDC does not find Jones in breach of the Code, but criticises his communication process and the level of information he provided prior to surgeries.

SUPPLIED Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Rose Wall.

A six-minute phone call prior to her hysterectomy was “not the ideal format for proceeding with a discussion of this nature and I have highlighted this concern directly with Dr Jones”, Wall writes.

The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RANZCOG) – to which Jones belongs – is sent Wall’s decision, with a suggestion that “consideration be given to system improvements”, but it’s anonymised.

Stuff asked RANZCOG for an interview on its complaints process and whether it is told about complaints about fellows. No-one would be interviewed, but it said the College expected concerns about clinical or professional conduct to be handled by the relevant hospital and/or the HDC, or the Medical Council.

Wall makes recommendations for improvements about consenting patients prior to surgeries. (HDC does audit these recommendations, including in complaints which are not upheld, and says it has a 98% compliance rate.)

In a letter to Wall on October 2, 2020, Jones outlines changes his clinic has made to the consenting process for someone undergoing a hysterectomy. This includes standardised notes stating that discussions with the patient had covered alternative treatment options and the potential for complications including unplanned trauma to the bladder, bowel and blood vessels.

John Hawkins/Stuff Oxford Women's Health gynaecologist and obstetrician Simon Jones, pictured in 2019.

Patients are now told there are referral options for alternative treatments or second opinions before going ahead with surgery.

But as the HDC complaint is not upheld, it is never publicly released.

ACC rules no informed consent

Three years later, in April 2022 – Carter has her first big win: ACC reviewer Emma Askey overturns all previous decisions and rules Carter did not give informed consent for removal of her uterus and ovaries.

“Preserving her fertility and having a family was of utmost importance to her and had she been provided with all the information regarding both procedures she likely would not have proceeded, or she would have taken different steps,” Askey writes. “She would not have undergone a hysterectomy and she would have taken the option of egg-freezing.”

She is therefore covered for treatment injuries from the surgeries which began seven years earlier.

But the role of ACC is to provide no-fault cover for treatment for accidents, including from claims arising from medical treatment injuries. It does not look to lay blame for those injuries.

ACC can, however, escalate any claims that relate to treatment injuries to the Director-General of Health, or relevant professional authority such as the Medical Council, if it thinks the injury might happen again. This is called a “risk of harm” notification.

This did not happen in Carter’s case, ACC chief clinical officer Dr John Robson confirmed. The claim “did not meet the criteria for a risk of harm and was not escalated for further review”.

This means the ruling has no consequences for Jones.

Tom Pullar-Strecker/Stuff Despite ACC ruling Carter did not provide informed consent, this has no bearing on the gynaecologist or previous complaints about him.

Adam Lewis, a health lawyer of 30 years, says one thing is clear: “A breach of Code is available to the HDC office for failure of informed consent.”

Right 6 and 7 of the Consumers’ Rights Code state everyone has the right to be fully informed and provide informed consent.

“There’s no doubt that a failure to provide informed consent could be a breach ... because the consent the patient is giving for things to be done to their body depends on the quality of information they are getting,” Lewis says.

Supplied Wellington health lawyer and mediator Adam Lewis.

“The difficulty is proving what was and was not said during the course of that conversation.”

But years earlier, Jones was found to have not breached the Code. ACC received two lots of specialist opinions which the HDC never saw. The opinion ACC ultimately sided with, from a gynaecologist Carter had provided, stated informed consent was not of a reasonable standard.

If Carter wants the HDC to assess ACC’s 2022 ruling, she would have to ask for her old HDC complaint to be reopened.

The HDC confirmed it would “take additional information into consideration, such as ACC treatment injury claims, if a complainant whose case had been closed, provided new information and requested a complaint be reassessed”.

Health and Disability Commissioner Morag McDowell says the HDC can review a decision if a complainant, or the person or organisation complained about, raises concerns after their file has closed.

“In this process, HDC will assess the concerns raised, any new information provided, and the processes we followed during the course of the original complaint.”

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Health and Disability Commissioner Morag McDowell says it can reopen complaints, but usually only does so if someone connected to the complaint requests it.

Reopening an old complaint if another agency finds issues with a practitioner’s treatment “would depend on what issues were found, and all the circumstances of the complaint”, McDowell says.

For Carter, it’s “a slap in the face” and “shows how contradictory and nonsensical the whole system is”.

Still, she is considering that avenue, but fears that it would see her “retraumatised again potentially for nothing”.

Jones said he had not seen the ACC decision – a document that features his name 199 times. “ACC does not correspond with OWH [Oxford Women’s Health] as this is a confidential matter between ACC and their client,” Jones wrote in a statement.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Carter wants to urge other women not to rush things and ask questions about their treatment.

This interview is the first time Carter has publicly spoken, but she was adamant she wanted to tell her story to challenge the perception that once an ACC claim is accepted, the battle is won.

“That is far from the truth.”

Accessing support for her mental injuries has been the hardest part – the impact far outweighing her physical pain.

“If my claims had been accepted and I accessed support early on, I have no doubt my life would not have fallen apart the way it has,” she says.

“I often wonder where I would be if I had not started the ACC claims. Just taken a few months off to digest it all and then get back to living. Who knows.”