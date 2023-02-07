A living hell: What it means to live with schizophrenia

As a support worker for PARS Vonny Roche spent 23 years helping people adjust after coming out of prison.

The mental health system is under pressure like never before in Aotearoa New Zealand.

People in need of help are seeking support in high numbers, while services around the country are stretched, problems only made worse by the Covid-19 pandemic and the emotional toll it had on some.

Meanwhile, the country’s court system is just as strained, with sentencing and trial date delays causing grief for victims and others.

So, when the two systems collide, there are not always soft landings for the people caught in between.

A Taranaki judge recently described the case of one defendant – a man with chronic schizophrenia – as “an absolute mess” with mental health clinicians taking one view, and the criminal court another.

And, for the person in the middle of it all, they are not always experiencing life in the same reality as others around them.

What is schizophrenia?

The Ministry of Health says schizophrenia, or māuiui wairua tuakoi, is characterised by a re-interpretation, or loss of reality where people can experience hallucinations or delusions they believe are real.

Such beliefs can make people act in a way which doesn’t make sense to others. It can also make it difficult for people to think clearly, make decisions or plan.

The chronic and disruptive condition, ranked as one of the top 25 causes of disability in the world, can be linked to genetic factors, brain chemistry, substance abuse, stressful life events and trauma.

A June 2021 study, published in the New Zealand Medical Association journal, shows a low prevalence rate of schizophrenia in New Zealand of 6.7 per 1000 people, or 0.67%.

About 18,000 people currently have schizophrenia in New Zealand, and there is a higher prevalence rate amongst Māori.

The typical onset age for men is between 21 and 25 years, while for women there were two, identified peak ages for diagnosis – between the ages of 25 and 30, and after 45.

What are the symptoms?

The onset of schizophrenia can start showing up in the mid-to-late teens through to early adulthood.

Early changes include issues keeping up at school or work, isolation from friends and whānau, giving up hobbies and activities or showing signs of paranoia.

Ongoing symptoms of the illness are described in either positive or negative terms.

Positive symptoms are defined as experiencing things which are not part of daily life, such as, disordered thinking, seeing, tasting or feeling things which aren’t there, or hearing voices others don’t.

These voices can be friendly or critical, and might talk about thoughts or behaviours, or tell people what to do.

The negative symptoms are the abilities people lose when they are unwell, such as having a lack of interest in life, being emotionally flat, having an inability to concentrate, and a desire to avoid others.

Sometimes, the diagnosis of schizophrenia is portrayed as people having a “split personality” but having multiple identities is not a symptom.

Explanations for symptoms in some cultures can be different to the Western medical model, and need to be taken into account when considering a diagnosis.

For instance, in Aotearoa some Māori might report seeing visions of their tūpuna and an ability to hear them talk, which represents a spiritual link to their whakapapa.

What happens when you are diagnosed?

Diagnosis is often made after symptoms continue to show in a person for about six months.

While it is a chronic illness, schizophrenia is treatable.

Anti-psychotics are the main form of medication prescribed for schizophrenia, while therapy, social and vocational rehabilitation can also help.

Due to the nature of schizophrenia and its symptoms, compliance with medication can be an issue.

In some cases, applications can be made under the Mental Health (Compulsory Assessment and Treatment) Act for orders to enable this.

This can lead to court orders being made for community-based treatment, or for a person to be admitted as an inpatient to a mental health facility.

Research shows treatment is more successful if whānau are actively involved in a person’s care.

What can life be like with schizophrenia?

Early onset of the illness, along with its chronic nature, can result in a considerable, and often negative, economic and social outcomes for some.

It can affect their ability to work, which impacts on income and accommodation options.

A June 2021 study found those living with schizophrenia are more likely than those who don’t have a diagnosis to end up as an inpatient in a mental health ward, be reliant on a benefit, live in social housing, have police proceedings taken against them, or spend time in prison.

Schizophrenics also have an increased risk of premature death, either from suicide or physical health conditions.

However, most people with schizophrenia never get in trouble with police and are able to have function well in daily life.

