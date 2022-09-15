IT glitch sends Southland Hospital into false code black

Some planned surgeries were cancelled at Southland Hospital on Wednesday when a computer error showed the hospital was at full capacity.

Southland Hospital appeared to be in code black – or at critical capacity – for a short time on Wednesday, but it turned out to be a computer error.

General manager Simon Donlevy said the technical glitch that caused the capacity screen to show the hospital was “at black” would be fixed early next week.

However, error aside, he said the hospital was “very busy” with a several patients in the emergency department waiting for beds to become available before they can be admitted.

The hospital had to close four inpatient beds, Donlevy said, and some planned care surgeries were cancelled on Wednesday because of “capacity issues”.

The beds were closed because of nursing staff shortages, he said, adding that the hospital was also dealing with high patient numbers and an unusually high number of medical staff vacancies.

“The pressure is being felt across the whole health care system, but the impact is felt most acutely in the emergency department,” Donlevy said.

Acute surgeries continued as normal.

“We thank our dedicated health care team for continuing to look after our community.”

The former Southern District Health Board – now Te Whatu Ora Southern – established an emergency operations centre after a stretched Dunedin Hospital was put under a “code black” alert in March 2021 when 18 patients in the ED were waiting for a bed, but only three were available.

While escalation plans have not been finalised for Southland Hospital, the levels of escalation at Dunedin Hospital are: