Andrew Little gets applause – for the wrong reason – at nurses' conference

The nurses union is pushing Health Minister Andrew Little to make it free for nurses to study.

Health Minister Andrew Little received enthusiastic applause while speaking to the nurses’ union, but not for his response to the ongoing staffing issues facing the health sector.

Little spoke at the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) conference at Te Papa Tongarewa in Wellington on Thursday, with a speech focused on reassuring the union that the Government was working to fix staffing issues.

Addressing a suggestion about the nurses’ shortage and study pathways, Little paraphrased a question he’d been asked: “We need to grow our nursing workforce – is the Government going to introduce fees free for future enrolments as Australia has?”

Before Little could answer that question, applause broke out across the audience, growing to a level at which Little interrupted to say: “That was not my answer.”

Nurses want to see the Government invest more into growing their workforce, amid reports of “constant” understaffing that many say is putting the health of nurses and their patients at risk.

Grant Cloughley​, who has spent decades in nursing and currently works at a children’s ward in Manawatū, said operating at “code red” was the new normal.

Code reds are issued when hospitals are struggling to find the resources needed to treat all patients and are considered “extremely overloaded”.

“In my particular area, nurses are annoyed – to put it politely. But we’re better than other areas, like ED where there’s been a huge staff turnover, and they’re just struggling every day. As I mentioned, code red is the new normal,” he said.

Dianne McCulloch, a nursing team leader from Waitematā in Auckland, said staffing shortages had created a spiral of “chaos” that was burning out staff, therefore worsening the staffing shortage. She said code reds had become commonplace across many hospitals, and existing nurses were at breaking point.

Health Minister Andrew Little speaks at the New Zealand Nurses Union conference in Wellington.

“We are still so short-staffed. Every day, every ward, all the EDs in all the hospitals right through New Zealand are in a battle for staffing,” she said.

“Managers are tearing their hair out because they can’t get staff, which is also creating a safety issue for patients and the staff who are on duty. People are burnt out, stressed and saying ‘I can’t do this any more.’”

The relationship between the NZNO and Little has been tense in recent months, with negotiations for a pay-equity settlement falling over after years – and ending up in front of the Employment Relations Authority. Both sides say the other reneged on previous agreements.

Better pay, which the pay-equity deal would grant, is just one of the suggestions for increasing nurse numbers.

NZNO members who spoke to Stuff at the conference said they also wanted the Government to provide free training for those entering the profession and make it easier for immigrant nurses to settle in Aotearoa.

Cloughley​ said companies had seized on the Government’s fees-free scheme to provide free training for careers such as carpentry and construction, whereas nurses still had to take out student loans for most of their study.

McCulloch said the country could no longer rely on immigration alone to fill the skills shortage, as many migrant medical professionals were opting to stay at home as the demand (and pay) for their skills increased. She said the Government should make it more enticing for students to train as nurses, including through increasing the student allowance.

But Little, after the applause died down, said an entirely free course was not on the cards.

“We are not looking to expand fees free at this particular point. Decisions made about fees free applied to the education system as a whole. We deferred the introduction of a second year of fees free when Covid hit,” he said.

“I don’t anticipate we will be providing all courses fees free to nurses or any other health workers very shortly – that’s just the reality.”

Little said he was confident the education system was ready to train more nurses, even without a fees-free scheme.