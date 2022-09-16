Tumour discovered in medical check leaves mother of two in 'crippling fear'

Julie Carne, her fiancé Tom Blanning, and their little girls Luna and Bee moved to New Zealand from the UK in 2019. Tom is an anaesthetic technician at Royston Hospital in Hawke’s Bay.

Julie Carne and her young family had a bright future planned in their adopted home of New Zealand.

That future may still be bright, but first a cloud must disappear.

That cloud is a tumour, and it was found in Julie’s chest as she went through the medical checks necessary to get her visa.

Julie, her fiancé Tom Blanning, and daughter Luna (now four) came here from England in 2019. Tom, an anaesthetic technician was on a Talent (Accredited Employer) Work Visa. Julie, 41, and Luna were on a Partner of a Worker Work Visa.

They lived in Auckland initially, where they had a second daughter, Bee (now two), before moving to Hawke’s Bay, where Tom took a role at Royston Hospital. They love the region and see it as the ideal place to raise the girls.

Julie’s visa lasted 30 months and came to an end in December. That meant there would be a gap of a few months before they would be eligible to apply for permanent residency, so she and the girls switched to a Partner of a Worker Visitor Visa to bridge the gap.

John Cowpland/Stuff The family has fallen in love with Hawke’s Bay and would love to raise Bee and Luna there.

In May Julie underwent medical checks as part of the residency application. It was while going through these checks that an x-ray revealed the tumour.

The discovery came as a huge shock. Julie is an active, fit and healthy woman and there hadn’t been the slightest sign of illness.

“I was overcome. The fear was crippling. I’m a mother of two young girls and the thought of not being here for them was unbearable. It still is,” Julie said.

The tumour is located in an area that cannot be biopsied, so the only way to find out if it is cancerous is to remove it through surgery.

Julie was booked in for the surgery in Wellington in July. About an hour on the drive to Wellington the family got a call to say that due to staff shortages, the surgery would have to be postponed.

John Cowpland/Stuff The tumour was found in May. Julie and her family have spent the past four months looking at every option.

Before it could be rescheduled, the family was informed that Julie was not eligible for publicly funded surgery, so the hospital wouldn’t be able to do it at all.

“We’re not exactly sure what the reason is, and it’s not something we are angry about. We don’t wish to make a point about the health system or politics. Actually, if I hadn’t undergone the medical checks I’d never have known about the tumour at an early stage. I’d have had no reason for the x-ray unless I went for residency,” Julie said.

“The only thing we are thinking about now is having the surgery done,” she said.

Two hospitals – Wellington’s Wakefield and Auckland City – have indicated that they can perform the surgery, possibly next month, if the family can pay for it.

The family has been told it will cost $40,000. That is money they don’t have. They’ve spent months looking at all options, including returning to the UK, but that would see Julie put at the bottom of a waiting list and would be a last resort.

Friends rallied around and began a Givealittle page, which has so far raised more than $12,000.

“It’s hard being here with no family, to be honest. But the kindness and support we’ve received really has been overwhelming. We are so, so grateful and it has made us more sure than ever that this is our home, this is where we want our girls to grow,” Julie said.