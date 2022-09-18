Aged care sector desperate for nurses to fill shifts

The number of short-staffed shifts aged care facilities are reporting to government has grown almost tenfold in the past two years. [File photo]

Registered aged care nurses are reportedly working up to 16 hours in shifts and managers are sleeping on site for several nights a week to make sure rosters are covered amid critical staffing shortages.

Aged care facilities have issued 2004 Section 31 notifications – a legally mandated report of health and safety risks – by the end of August this year.

It's a stark jump from the 260 submissions in 2020 and 851 for 2021.

READ MORE:

* DHBs snapping up aged care staff, health bosses say

* Southern District Health Board aged-care facilities sometimes operated without nurses in October

* Aged residential care reaching 'tipping point', DHB boss says

* Aged care nursing shortage in Southland 'a serious situation'

* There's no excuse for the way we undervalue aged-care nurses



Providers are legally required to notify the Director General of Health of any situations that could put residents at risk under Section 31(5) of the Health and Disability Services (Safety) Act 2001.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson put the increase down to the introduction of a new Section 31 form specifically for registered nurse shortages in April.

Use of the form had been promoted by the ministry, Te Whatu Ora and the New Zealand Aged Care Association, the spokesperson said.

The idea was to streamline paperwork, so providers could submit one form weekly rather than one per shift, while providing the ministry with data to manage the national registered nurse shortage, the spokesperson said.

But aged care advocates say submissions are rising because there aren’t enough nurses.

Aged Care Matters convenor and Heritage Lifecare chief executive Norah Barlow felt the once urgent health and safety risks of being short-staffed had become so common “we’re only reporting once a week”.

Alden Williams/Stuff Aged Care Matters convenor Norah Barlow says nurses in aged care are earning $20,000 to $30,000 per year less than their Health New Zealand counterparts. Aged Care Matters was established in May to call on government to address critical underfunding in the sector. [File photo]

Barlow estimated that about half of aged care shifts were short-staffed in some way, but nurses were sleeping on site, managers were working on the floor, and staff were working longer hours to make sure they met staffing requirements.

“It means people are tired.”

Closed borders, lengthy immigration process, more attractive wage offers from overseas and unresolved pay equity problems have exacerbated nursing shortage that’s been coming for some time.

Without aged care facilities – which have had to close more than 790 beds this year – elderly Kiwis who needed care would be sent to public hospitals, Barlow said.

“No one wants to get old and sick, but if it happens, and if we’re not here, then God save New Zealand because we won’t be getting any electives [planned surgeries].”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff New Zealand Nurses Organisation College of Gerontology chair and rest home manager Natalie Seymour says aged care facilities aren’t being funded enough to cover the number of staff they need for residents who are being admitted with higher needs. [File photo]

New Zealand Nurses Organisation College of Gerontology chair Natalie Seymour spoke to the Health Select Committee in June calling for legislated safe staffing levels.

The patients she and her team cared for were coming in with higher needs, which meant more staff were required to care for them.

The rising number of Section 31s was a measure of how short-staffed the sector was, she said.

Seymour herself is doing eight-hour shifts as a clinical nurse on the floor after completing her day job as a service manager, working up to 93 and a half hours in one particular week.

Radius Care chief executive Andrew Peskett said Southland and other smaller regional areas were struggling to attract staff.

Southland and Otago aged care facilities have submitted 174 Section 31s this year – the third-highest number in the country behind the Waikato district on 349 and Canterbury on 305.

Supplied Radius Care chief executive Andrew Peskett says some “care homes are already bordering on ruin and an exodus of nurses and care-workers from New Zealand to Australia may be the final nail in the coffin.”

Peskett called the numbers extraordinary but also believed there could be underreporting.

Besides the time involved in submitting the forms, Section 31s could potentially lead to closures if facilities were deemed unsafe, which could make staff hesitant to submit them, he said.

What the industry needed was less paperwork, more nurses and a funding overhaul, Peskett said.

Bupa Villages and Aged Care had front footed the problem by contracting Emergency Consult – an online urgent care clinic.

Operations manager Sue McLeod said this meant senior caregivers could handle night shifts with virtual, on call clinical support from GPs and registered nurses.

“It’s not ideal, but it’s as good as it can be without having a registered nurse on site.”

A Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand spokesperson said building the health workforce was a key focus for the new health agency.

Initiatives already under way include the Return to Nursing Support Fund, a Nurse Practitioner Training Programme and recruitment campaign encouraging people to take up the profession.