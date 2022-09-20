Fear more children may end up in hospital amid rise in delays for dental check-ups

Auckland's public dental service has failed to clear a backlog of about 2000 children waiting for urgent dental treatment, to put an end to painful toothache.

Children are facing delays of up to two years to have routine dental check-ups amid a “colossal” staffing shortage, triggering concerns that more youngsters may end up needing treatment in hospital.

Young people are given free dental examinations every six, 12 or 18 months, depending on their individual needs.

But some Auckland children are more than two years overdue to be seen, while some on the West Coast are seven months overdue.

Christchurch paediatric dental specialist Arun Natarajan said any delay in routine appointments could lead to a loss of early detection, and lead to more severe outcomes for children.

“If issues are not picked up by routine appointments in time it means I end up seeing more of the severe cases needing hospital level treatment, and our waiting list has already hit the roof.”

The waiting list for hospital level treatment was more than a year long, he said.

Some children are two years overdue for their dental examinations. (File photo)

Canterbury community dental clinical director Martin Lee said the backlog of children in Canterbury and South Canterbury was shrinking.

“We are catching up. Everyone is working hard and staff off sick and enforced isolations are starting to ease off,” he said.

However, the sector was suffering from a “colossal shortage” of oral health technicians nationwide.

Tim Woods, from Te Whatu Ora Waitematā’s Community Oral Health Service – the Auckland Regional Dental Service – said dental service provision across the country was significantly affected in 2020 and again in Auckland in 2021 due to Covid-19.

“For some of these children, the service has tried to book appointments, but the child has not attended or the parents have cancelled [them],” Woods said.

The ongoing impact of Covid-19, winter illness and staffing shortages continued to affect the service’s catch-up plans.

The Auckland Regional Dental Service is working through a recovery plan to continue to address patient delays across Auckland, including reviewing all possible options to improve access to children’s dental care, Woods said.

A Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand spokesperson said preventing tooth decay was critical to reducing the number of tamariki (children) requiring dental treatment, including in hospital settings.

It acknowledged the imbalance in people being able to access services across the country, saying some areas had mostly mobile services while others had both fixed and mobile clinics.

“As a result, the availability of mobile dental care has depended on the capacity within an area, access to the service capacity, and the tooth decay risk of the child.

“We acknowledge this model has at times led to a variation of access to services, and we are conscious of the impact this can have on tamariki and their whānau,” they said.

Some areas have mobile dental units, like this one in Northland.

Te Whatu Ora Te Tai o Poutini West Coast general manager Philip Wheble said West Coast children were usually seen every year, with high risk children being seen every six months.

“The Covid-19 pandemic, coupled with staff vacancies, has led to a backlog. The longest a child, not high risk, has needed to wait past their due date is seven months.

“High risk children are currently being seen in our catch-up clinics and we expect to have seen everyone on the waitlist by the end of September,” he said.

The area’s dental bus had not been operating since March due to staff shortages.

A new community dental services co-ordinator had been appointed and was working clinically two days a week to help with the backlog.

A Greymouth-based dental therapist was being recruited and a new therapist would be starting in Hokitika in late September, he said.

Covid-19 restrictions created a backlog of patients nationwide, says Te Whatu Ora. (File photo)

The Te Whatu Ora spokesperson said Covid-19 restrictions meant only “urgent and emergency” treatment was allowed to be provided, which created a backlog of patients nationwide, including children requiring dental care.

“Te Whatu Ora is focused on reducing waiting times while continuing to prioritise patients with the highest clinical need and urgency,” they said.

Some patients would be offered treatment outside their area or in a private hospital to get specialist care sooner.

Since a $116 million funding boost in 2007, the number of pre-school children enroled in the community oral health service more than doubled from 43% to 93%.

The number of decayed, missing and filled teeth per child at school year eight reduced by more than half from, 1.53 to 0.73 (for Māori from 2.31 to 1.09, and for Pacific children from 1.79 to 0.92).