Nurses jump on bikes to get insulin to patients when accident closes road

Hutt Hospital nurses Ashleigh Lacey, (left) and Syreeta Rogers got on their bikes to deliver insulin to patients in the community recently when a car accident in Wainuiomata blocked their route to work.

It was two wheels to the rescue and Call The Midwife jokes all-round when a serious crash blocked two nurses from their normal route to work and their insulin-dependent patients.

Hutt Hospital nurses Syreeta Rogers and Ashleigh Lacey left for work from their homes in Wainuiomata about 7am on September 9 only to find their suburb gridlocked while emergency services dealt with the crash, which left two people in a serious condition.

Chanelle Cornish Traffic backed up in the Hutt Valley suburb of Wainuiomata after a serious crash closed a lane on the Wainuiomata Hill Rd on September 9.

“By about 8.30am we realised we wouldn’t make it to work anytime soon,” Lacey said.

Their manager told them there were several diabetic patients based in Wainuiomata who needed insulin and could not administer it themselves.

READ MORE:

* Two people in serious condition after Lower Hutt crash

* Wellington teen with type 1 diabetes raises thousands for unfunded glucose monitor for children

* Mother 'fuming' about lengths she had to go to to get insulin for diabetic daughter



For diabetic patients, insulin is critical for regulating blood sugar levels. Missing a dose could result in someone with diabetes having a hyperglycaemic event – a massive blood sugar spike that can result in a “potentially emergency event,” Lacey said.

The pair thought: “These patients need insulin - a life-saving medicine [so] how do we get to them quickly,” Lacey said.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff Ashleigh Lacey (left) and Syreeta Rogers say they covered about 20 kilometres between them seeing three diabetic patients on September 9.

Driving would have taken up to an hour due to the blocked streets, Lacey said, so the pair jumped on bicycles and went “zooming past all the cars” Lacey said.

They estimated they covered about 20 kilometres between them, reaching three patients before the traffic cleared and they were able to drive to the hospital.

Rogers said it was a team effort. “We used the resources we had available at the time – which is no different to any other nurse in this country who do that same thing every day.”

Two other nurses based in Wainuiomata also took matters into their own hands – one using her own car to travel to patient and another reached a local wound clinic on foot, Lacey said.