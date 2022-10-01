After the fall - finding a way back from the brink

After 35 years living with mental illness, Chris Canham has come to accept his limitations and appreciate life's small pleasures.

Chris Canham inched to the roof’s edge and looked over. Six storeys dropped away to tarmac.

“This will do it,” he thought.

He’d been admitted to Wellington Hospital’s mental health unit the previous day – a Friday. Kind nurses from the mental health service at Porirua’s Pember House had driven him there in their own car.

He’d recently stopped his medication again. He'd been stable for 10 years and was feeling pretty good. Maybe he’d grown out of it, he thought.

He was sure he’d recognise the signs if they returned. But the psychosis didn’t knock before entering.

When they admitted him, he saw the chair in his room and knew immediately what it was for.

That was where the devil would sit.

Canham wasn’t depressed. He didn’t hate his life. That wasn’t why he’d shimmied up the tree in the mental health unit yard and climbed up to the nearby building’s roof.

He believed the devil was going to turn him into his apprentice, some kind of antichrist.

“He’s waiting for me,” Canham thought. “I’ve finally blown it now, big time.”

There seemed only one way out – to kill himself.

A mental health nurse saw him escape and begged him to come down from the roof. But the nurse’s pleas were no match for the conviction that this was what was needed to save humankind.

So he jumped.

Supplied Canham was a happy kid living in an innocent time.

A happy, healthy childhood

Nothing in Canham’s early childhood pointed to mental health problems.

Born in 1965, his earliest memory was watching the 1969 Moon landing on the family’s old black and white TV.

The middle child of three, growing up in a loving family in Hamilton, Canham was a happy kid living in an innocent time.

They’d go camping at Mt Maunganui and watch the dolphins at Napier’s Marineland.

His dad Nigel was a draughtsman for Lands and Survey and loved the outdoors. They would tramp in the local hills and, for a week in August, they’d stay in a tramping club hut at Mt Ruapehu and go skiing.

Canham was into athletics and football and got his yellow belt in judo. He liked animals and read a lot – writers like Born Free author Joy Adamson. He reckoned he might go to Africa and work with big game.

Supplied Canham wishes he and his dad Nigel could have had counselling to improve their communication.

But at 13, the family moved south to Wellington. Canham never really settled at Aotea College in Porirua. In the sixth form, his school marks tailed off and he became depressed.

Girlfriend issues. Parent issues. Usual teenage stuff he couldn’t talk to his parents about.

The school counsellor wasn’t much help, either. Canham felt fobbed off – ‘’pull your socks up, play rugby, you’ll be right’’ seemed to be the message.

His schoolwork declined so badly he failed University Entrance, so he left school to be an apprentice mechanic. His boss was great, the money paid for beers. He grew up, left home, joined Hutt Valley Tramping Club. And for a while, the dark thoughts slunk away.

The trip that started everything

A hash cookie proved Canham’s passport to paranoia.

At Christmas 1986, he jarred his back on a tramping trip and the depression slid back in.

He was in a party flat – a revolving door of drinking and cannabis smoking.

He’d been smoking dope at weekends for three years with no obvious side effects. But one night a flatmate cooked up a hash cookie, which seemed to flick a switch.

Canham wasn’t religious then, but from somewhere his mind conjured the devil into the room. It was a really bad trip, lasting all day and all night. He thought the devil was going to get him.

The trip wore off. The psychosis didn’t.

The next day, he swore off drugs for life. But the damage was done. Three months later, in August, slow paranoia turned to full-blown psychosis. He just unravelled.

After a weekend of fearing the devil, wired with no sleep, he wanted to kill himself. Instead, he turned up to his mechanics apprentice job at the Hutt Valley Energy Board. Colleagues realised he needed urgent help and took him to Hutt Hospital, from where he was driven by ambulance to a Porirua psych unit.

He was with it enough to be terrified. Terrified he’d end up in a padded cell, screaming, going insane. That that would be his life and he couldn't do anything about it.

One minute he’d almost finished his mechanics apprenticeship and was ready to head to London to see his sister. The next he was in hospital. He was 22.

“I was all ready to take on the world and have a good time and, bang, it just changed overnight. Just one hash cookie. That started everything.”

Stuff Chris Canham's 2004 escape from Wellington Hospital's mental health unit sparked an independent investigation.

The fall

When Canham’s body hit the tarmac with the gravitational force of six storeys, it broke.

His pelvis shattered. Compound fractures of both legs. A broken right wrist.

He needed aggressive resuscitation and urgent treatment to stem the bleeding from his pelvic fractures.

His mother Jill was supposed to be visiting him for lunch. Doctors told her he would live, but might be brain-damaged.

One thing probably saved Canham’s life – that he jumped on the grounds of a hospital.

Somewhere between roof and impact, Canham had blacked out. Doctors put him in a coma to help his body recover from the shock.

When he woke up three weeks later, he couldn’t move. His fractured legs and right wrist were set in plaster, his smashed pelvis pinned together. He was on morphine and old-school antipsychotic drug haloperidol.

“The first thing I wanted was a coffee,” Canham laughs. “I felt good mentally. I was totally non-psychotic. I was grateful I was alive.”

That was 2004. It was the last of Canham’s several stays in hospital psych units. From that first episode in 1987, he had yo-yoed between stable and psychotic.

Anti-depressants and anti-psychotic drugs kept the devil away, but they also robbed him of energy and motivation and limited his ability to work. So every now and then, Canham would decide (“in my wisdom”, he laughs) that he didn’t need them any more. And every time, he would land back in hospital.

But that was the last time.

“I nearly died and I realised I caused so much pain to myself and to my mum and to those around me that I thought I would never come off meds again. No matter how I felt.

“For me personally, I need medication, I realised. Even though I don’t really want to take it, because it slows me down so much. I need it. It’s the lesser evil – of ending up killing myself or being again in a psychiatric hospital.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Now 57, Canham has lived with mental illness for 35 years.

A view into the past

Canham announces his arrival in metallic morse code. Tac, tac pause; Tac, tac pause go his two crutches in quick succession.

The fibreglass socket attaching his prosthetic leg to his left knee beams orange – Canham wanted something that would stand out and orange is his favourite colour.

The left lower leg was too messed up to save. Doctors suggested amputating the right one, too, but he wanted to keep one leg. The tradeoff is an inflexible ankle that causes him pain.

He can still walk, but only for short distances. It’s one of the small pleasures that has kept him going these past 18 years.

Out the back of the Wellington suburb of Karori, up a winding road, is Wrights Hill – one of Canham’s favourite destinations.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff “This is a good view for me”: the Wrights Hill vista takes in old tramping haunts with great memories – Mākara, the Tararua Range and old climbing spot Baring Head.

Dressed in shorts and a Swazi fleece vest, a tuft of greying hair curling up from under his beanie, and a wiry bristle of beard and moustache, Canham looks a little bit wild man.

But then he starts talking history – tales of the coastal goldmines and old World War II gun emplacements.

He settles on to a bench overlooking Wellington Harbour. To the left, the wind turbines of Mākara’s West Wind chop at the dark distant silhouette of the South Island.

Family friends owned a bach south of Mākara, at Te Ikaamaru Bay, where the Canhams would sometimes spend holidays. That brings back good memories.

And as a teenager, Canham would roam those ridgelines.

Supplied Some of Canham's happiest memories involve tramping and climbing

Now, his furthest reach is the right-hand turbine on Quartz Hill – a short walk from the car park puts you beneath the impressive tower.

Mt Kaukau also used to be a walking favourite, and the Skyline Walkway from there to Mākara.

“I used to do that a lot,” Canham says. “When I had legs.”

And in the far folds on the horizon, the Tararua Range.

“It’s a good view for me – seeing all the old tramping places. The Tararua ridgeline reminds me of Dad.”

He doesn’t sound bitter, or even wistful. He’s come to a place of acceptance.

But the journey to get here has not been easy.

Battling deep depression

Pinned and plaster-bound on that hospital bed, Canham didn’t really understand the extent of his injuries.

He was visited, fussed over and served tubs of ice cream. When he tired of hospital food, he ordered Pizza Hut from down the road.

It wasn’t until he returned to his flat at Christmas 2004, after four months in hospital and another three at his mother’s place, that the reality of what he’d lost sank in.

“My colostomy bag was causing me issues. About three times a week it would just come off and I’d be covered in crap. That was the worst.

“And I suddenly realised what kept me going in the past – going hiking and tramping – doing something physical that kept my spirits up ... I couldn’t really do that any more.

“And yeah, I just got really in a black dog depression. It was so bad I really thought I would kill myself. Not because I was psychotic, but because I wasn’t going to live like this. I’d rather be dead.”

Juan Zarama Perini One thing probably saved Canham’s life – the fact he jumped on the hospital campus. (File photo)

Canham isn’t angry at the mental health unit for failing to keep him safe, even though staff had previously raised concerns about the tree in the yard, which has since been cut down.

While the mental health service messed up on that occasion, it saved his life on many others.

That included pulling him out of that black dog depression. For a couple of years, Canham talked every week with Pember House psychologist Natalie Coynash.

“They helped me through it. If I hadn’t had support from Pember House, I would have killed myself.”

An ACC accident payout was also a lifesaver. He bought a little sports car and drove around the South and North islands, visiting friends. Just feeling he could get out and do things helped jolt him out of the depression.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Canham doesn’t mind being labelled schizoaffective, as having the right diagnosis means getting the right treatment. But he wishes there was less stigma around psychosis.

It's easier to say you've got depression, rather than say you're psychotic

Canham has been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder – a combo of long-term depression and psychosis.

He was discharged from specialist mental health care to his GP in about 2010, because he was considered stable.

He jokes that depression is now so widespread that authorities should put antidepressants in the water supply. But psychosis still carries a social stigma.

“It's easier to say you've got depression, rather than say you're psychotic. Everyone's got depression, but psychosis is kind of like: ‘Oh, he's crazy’.”

When he met a woman he was keen on a few years back, he gave a creative explanation for his injuries.

“I was too scared to tell her the truth, so I said I had a climbing accident. I didn’t want to freak her out.”

Graham Mellsop, Auckland University emeritus professor of psychiatry, has researched the links between cannabis use and psychosis in New Zealand.

While there were reports during the Vietnam War of acute delirium-type psychosis in US servicemen taking big doses of strong cannabis, he doubts that a single hash cookie could trigger ongoing psychosis.

Some people with mental health problems use cannabis to self-medicate. But heavy regular cannabis use can also raise the risk of developing psychotic symptoms, especially in young people, Mellsop says.

“If they hadn’t used the cannabis, they would never have developed the psychosis. A lot of them are long-term. That’s why it’s such a worry.”

Tim Percival Canham at Cable Bay, Nelson, in 2010.

Canham doesn’t mind the schizoaffective label – at least having the right diagnosis means you get the right treatment.

After one early psychotic episode, Canham spent a year at his parents’ house, staying in bed till afternoon, torn between a lifetime of torment and killing himself and going straight to hell.

“I had no hope. This was life. I’d lost everything.”

It wasn’t until his parents got a second medical opinion, and a medication regime change, that he finally came out of it.

Canham still takes antipsychotic haloperidol and antidepressant citalopram. Drugs, though, are not a miracle solution, he says.

“The medication, of course, helps, but it comes half way. You have to do your part, in living a positive life: by looking after what you eat; exercise; moderation in drinking; no drugs. I haven't touched marijuana since my first time [experiencing psychosis] back in '87.

“Alcohol for me is in moderation. I don't get drunk any more – it just helps with the pain, and just to relax a little bit.

“You can't just take medication and expect it's going to be the cure. You have to work with that, and work on your own mental health.”

Supplied Canham, second from left, volunteered with Dave Bond, centre, for Wellington's Drug-ARM charity, giving late-night support on the streets of Wellington.

Helping others – and yourself

Canham recently took some young people on a surfing trip to Taranaki. He can’t catch any waves, but he’s catching on to the lingo.

“I’m learning about words like ‘sick’,” he laughs. “That's a pretty cool word now.”

He also helps kids with his beloved old sport of rock climbing.

Having started going to church in 1990, his faith motivates him to do community work.

Dave Bond reckons helping others has helped Canham heal himself. The pair met in about 2007, when Canham started volunteering for the Drug-ARM charity that patrolled the late-night streets of Wellington, handing out help and hot drinks.

“I’ve always been impressed with how Chris is able to think about others more than himself. And I think he found that as a strategy for getting out of his mental struggles. He makes a point of spending time with people – looking them up to see how they’re doing. He’s quite an inspiration really.”

A bit rough at the edges but with a heart of gold, Canham has a knack for identifying familiar struggles, Bond says.

“My picture of Chris when we’re out in the city at nights is of him sitting on a bench, usually with some teenager or teenagers, pouring his heart out. These guys are drawn to Chris. They want to talk to him, because they feel he’s got something he can help them with. Because he’s been there, done that.”

Drug-ARM Wellington is now defunct, but Canham and Bond – an engineer – still catch up regularly.

“He’s a good example of how people can get over drug problems, combined with – or perhaps causing – mental health problems, and come out the other side,” Bond says.

“And even though Chris hasn’t got what you’d call a high-flying lifestyle, he somehow manages to hold it all together, and focus on what’s important to him, and not get too distracted by the things that he hasn’t got, as perhaps other people might. He has found a place in life that he’s comfortable with. And his Christian beliefs would have a lot to do with that.”

John Nicholson In 2010, Phil Heath, above, took Canham on at Niwa’s Mahanga Bay aquaculture facility. He worked around Canham’s limitations, and Canham says the job was “the best thing that happened”.

The best thing that happened

While Canham likes to help others, it’s clear a succession of others helping him – from medics to mates – has been critical to keeping him afloat.

The reason he tried repeatedly (before the hospital jumping incident) to come off medication was because the side effects make it hard to work. Fatigue fogs his brain till about 1pm, ruling out a 9 to 5 job.

But in 2010, a back-to-work support agency asked the manager of Niwa’s Mahanga Bay aquaculture research facility, Phil Heath, if he would take Canham on.

Canham had engineering and maintenance skills, and the site always had stuff needing fixing, so it seemed a good fit, Heath recalls. Canham was upfront about the medication side effects, so they used a “gentle approach”.

“It was around trying to put enough pressure on him to keep him motivated, without holding him desperately to account if things weren’t done by this time on Friday. It was a partnership that I thought worked really well,” Heath says.

There were frustrations, for sure. Sometimes Canham wouldn’t turn up on a Monday morning (although he always let Heath know).

Heath’s advice to others considering taking on someone like Canham is “absolutely do it”.

“But do it with your eyes wide open ... He did lots of good work for us. But if you’re one of those employers who thinks everybody should have this done by 5 o’clock on Friday, then it ain’t going to work.”

Canham says the job was “the best thing that happened”.

“Even though I was a bit depressed and slow, he [Heath] put up with it. So I came to town, got a flat by myself, and it was good.”

But Mahanga Bay closed in 2013, so Canham was again set adrift.

For a time, he went to university to study chemistry and maths. But he lacked the discipline – and funds – to keep going.

In 2015, he advertised himself as a mobile mechanic. But he still needed something more.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Canham found purpose and a reason to leave the house volunteering at Te Rito Gardens in Porirua.

You’ve got to have something to do

Just off the Porirua highway exit, a clutch of shipping containers marks out Te Rito Gardens.

Through the gate a guy is painting white tips on stakes. Someone else is building tables for the native seedlings they grow and sell.

Kōwhai, coprosmas, kākābeak. All locally sourced.

Steve Wilson set up Te Rito in 2009, as a place for his son Reuben, who had a disability. Without labels, without judgment. Where Reuben could do useful, therapeutic work.

Now Wilson hosts everyone from the long-term disabled and those with mental health problems to high-fliers who have had life-limiting accidents.

Canham was referred by the same person who hooked him up with the Niwa job. He was never much interested in plants, but comes in about once a week to keep the machinery running – trucks, mulchers.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Canham says Te Rito Gardens co-ordinator Steve Wilson saved his life, by giving him something meaningful to do.

Te Rito has been a lifeline, he says.

“Being able to get out, go to work – that was a big part of my rehabilitation. Not just watching TV and drinking coffee. It got me out of the house. It was really good – a lifesaver.

“I think that's one of the main things when you're mentally unwell. You're in hospital or at home, doing nothing: a normal person, it would make you go crazy. You've got to have something to do.

“If Steve wasn’t there I don't know what I would have done. To me, he saved my life, I think.”

Wilson laughs that off: “He’s a bit of a dramatist. He’s helped me a lot as well. He’s a really good friend. We can talk on a level that most people can’t, in terms of our spiritual beliefs.”

It hasn’t all been rosy, mind. They’ve had their bust-ups. But like Bond, Wilson admires Canham’s resilience.

“He’s been an inspiration to me. For somebody that’s gone through what he has gone through, to get up in the morning and continue.

“The world that Chris is in, we wouldn’t be able to comprehend. The pain he has with his leg. Having the physical and mental health issues. I think his strength has been in the spiritual realm, because I can’t imagine living with everything that he’s had to live with.”

I feel both lucky and unlucky

Now 57, Canham says age has helped him accept the confines of his world. He holds on to the good things: a bit of hiking; watching movies; reading the bible; talking politics and religion; a paua pie all the way from the Chatham Islands.

And an enduring friendship. Canham met Tim Percival at Hutt Valley Tramping Club, when Canham had just left school and Percival was still studying. They took a few tramping trips together before Canham branched out into rock climbing.

After Percival moved to Christchurch in 1990, Canham visited and looked him up. Together they would hit the hills.

A shy guy, Percival likes how Canham strikes up conversations with strangers: he’s still friends with one couple he met in hospital all those 18 years ago.

“He’s more outgoing than me, more sociable than me, has a warmer personality than me, braver than me.”

Tim Percival In 2013, Canham managed to tramp in to a hut in the Orongorongo Valley. A two-hour walk took about seven hours.

Even after Canham was injured, they would find walks he could manage.

Since about 2007, Canham has visited Percival in Nelson once or twice a year.

They’d do overnight trips into Kahurangi National Park. Or rock climbing with Percival’s young kids.

In 2013, the pair spent two nights at Zac’s Hut in the Orongorongo Valley, north of Wellington. A two-hour tramp took about seven hours, but they ploughed on.

And for four years, Canham played volunteer driver for the St Arnaud paragliding meet, chasing the drifting sails cross-country to their landing spots.

Tim Percival Canham at Zac's Hut in the Orongorongo Valley, north of Wellington, in 2013.

He is always sincere and thoughtful and generous – helping young kids, helping at the soup kitchen at his church, Percival says.

“He seems to have helped himself a hell of a lot.”

For Canham, the pair’s trips were treasured breaks to the daily routine. They were the best of times.

While the bright spots keep him going, Canham has one great regret.

“I feel both lucky and unlucky. Lucky that I had good parents, a good mental health support system. But unlucky that I suffered from a mental illness that has stopped me probably having a wife or having a family, which is the hardest thing I've had to deal with.”

Tim Percival A pre-injury Canham on a tramping trip with Tim Percival at Arrowsmith Range in Canterbury, 1994

You’ve just got to accept what life’s giving you

Looking back, Canham wonders if things could have been different. If he’d got better mental health support at school. If he and his dad had got counselling.

Maybe then he wouldn’t have turned to cannabis, and developed psychosis.

“One of the main things causing me to smoke so much drugs was the distance between me and my dad. It caused a lot of anger.

“I think if I was to recommend something in today’s world it would be just communication ... Just talk to your kids, you know. When kids don’t feel they can talk to their parents about stuff – sex, drugs, anything – they get isolated. I think that’s the main thing.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Getting older has helped Canham accept his lot, and make the most of life’s small pleasures – a walk in the bush; a paua pie all the way from the Chatham Islands; the friendship of those who do not judge.

Despite everything, Canham feels lucky he didn’t die that day he threw himself off a hospital building to flee the devil. He’s happy doctors were able to scoop his broken body from the tarmac and rebuild it, so he could start rebuilding the battered spirit inside.

“You’ve just got to accept what life’s giving you. I realised I had to make the most of my life and get a perspective that’s there’s other people worse off than me, in New Zealand and around the world. We have a great country.

“In terms of a positive life – looking after yourself, caring for other people, having a faith, has been important in my life. And just being able to think that there is a life after death, that can be a bit better.

“But meanwhile, here on Earth, we have to do the best we can: not complain too much; work in the community; try and help out. We’re all part of a big family really.”

