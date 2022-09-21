Settlement reached after death of 'miracle' Dunedin child Hineihana Sosefina Mausii

A junior doctor thought a sick girl's condition needed more investigation, but felt they should not challenge a senior colleague. Video first published August 2020.

A confidential settlement has been reached behind closed doors after the death of a Dunedin toddler.

Hineihana Sosefina Mausii died in Dunedin Hospital on September 29, 2013. An autopsy later revealed the near 3-year-old had acute myeloid leukaemia.

Prior to her death, her mother, Tracey Elvins, had taken her twice to the hospital’s emergency department.

Coroner Brigitte Windley identified “critical failure” in Hineihana’s care, including the decision to send her home, rather than have her remain in ED for further monitoring.

The coroner noted the then Southern District Health Board (DHB) had made changes since Hineihana’s death, including requiring a senior doctor to review all paediatric representations to ED.

Elvins, who had a miscarriage before Hineihana, previously told Stuff that she was her “miracle child”.

“I have so many loving memories of her but then it always comes back to what didn't happen,’’ she said after the inquest.

Her death led Elvins to lodge a complaint with the Health and Disability Commissioner (HDC), and then push for the coronial inquest.

Elvins and her legal team sought damages over the death, with the matter heard behind closed doors this week.

Lawyers for Elvins and the former DHB declined to comment on the outcome, other than to say the ‘’proceeding has been discontinued’’.

Elvins declined to comment.

Whatu Ora Southern, the former DHB, said it “will not be commenting’’.

A week before her death, Hineihana became unwell and was taken to ED after she woke up screaming and with a high temperature.

Elvins was told her daughter had a viral infection, and her temperature could be treated with ibuprofen and paracetamol. She was discharged 2½ hours later.

The next evening, she was again taken to ED after she struggled to sleep and breathe. Again she was discharged.

The next day Hineihana became unresponsive at home, and her parents started CPR and called emergency services. She died in Dunedin Hospital.

As part of the coronial hearing, Professor Stuart Dalziel, a paediatrician at Starship Children’s Hospital, said there were critical failures in the toddler’s care.

‘’I think the inappropriate thing was to discharge her home,” he said.

‘’It is certainly possible that Hineihana’s death may have been avoided by appropriate treatment with intravenous antibiotics and additional supportive care if required.’’