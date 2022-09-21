Voice of doctors working at Covid-19 coalface says New Zealand 'got it right'

Dr Bryan Betty received the insignia of an officer of the NZ Order of Merit for services to health, presented by Dame Helen Winkelmann.

A Wellington doctor who has gone into bat to improve numerous Kiwis’ health over the years has been honoured for his tireless work.

Dr Bryan Betty was awarded the Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to health and recieved his investiture at Government House on Wednesday.

As the Medical Director of the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners, Betty was a prominent voice during the Covid-19 pandemic able to represent how health professionals at the coalface.

“I’m really proud of how general practice has stood up during what was an incredibly difficult time, both for the profession and the country,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Kieran Read made Officer of New Zealand Order of Merit for services to rugby

* 2020 New Year Honours for top rugby, netball coaches, and in pop culture

* Four dames, three knights in 2019 Queen's Birthday Honours



He believed New Zealand generally “got it right” in how it responded to the pandemic and he felt positive about his sector’s contribution.

“It was very fast moving, it was very unpredictable as to what was going to happen.”

Betty is a specialist general practitioner at Porirua Union – a high-need, low-cost clinic – and has advocated on health equity issues surrounding Type 2 diabetes and rheumatic fever.

He was a member of the New Zealand Heart Foundation’s rheumatic fever guidelines group and he lobbied Pharmac to fund medications for Type 2 diabetics.

KEVIN STENT Dame Judy McGregor received her DNZM for services to human rights and health.

He was also a member of the Ministry of Health’s National Diabetes Advisory Group, the Capital Coast Diabetes Network, the New Zealand Diabetes Guidelines Group, and the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 Technical Advisory Group.

Betty also chaired the Porirua Child Health Action Group and he has held numerous roles with Capital and Coast DHB.

In the absence of Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro, who is in the United Kingdom for the Queen’s funeral, the administrator of the government Dame Helen Winkelmann has presented the New Zealand Order of Merit titles at Government House.

Another prominent New Zealander to receive their honours at Government House on Wednesday was Dame Judy McGregor, who was awarded a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to human rights and health.

McGregor is a lawyer and former professor at Massey University and Auckland University of Technology who has worked with emerging national human rights institutions in Malaysia, Nepal, the Maldives, Jordan and Palestine on developing human rights communications strategies and on women’s rights.

KEVIN STENT Mataio Brown received the insignia of a member of the NZ Order of Merit for services to mental health from Dame Helen Winkelmann.

She co-authored research on human rights identifying five critical issues to be addressed, including women’s rights, equal pay, child poverty and the over-imprisonment of Māori.

She was the first Equal Employment Opportunities Commissioner for the New Zealand Human Rights Commission, holding the position for two terms between 2003 and 2013.

McGregor was previously appointed a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2004 for her services to journalism.

Filmmaker Taika Waititi was not present on Wednesday to receive his ONZM for services to film.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Dr Bryan Betty, medical director of the College of GPs, warns if workforce shortages are not addressed, the problems we are seeing now will begin to repeat themselves every winter.

Others honoured on Wednesday included:

• Rod Pelosi, of Palmerston North, ONZM, for services to football

• Mataio Brown, of Christchurch, MNZM, for services to mental health and prevention of family violence

• Sarah Brown, of Christchurch, MNZM, for services to mental health and the prevention of family violence

• Hurimoana Dennis, of Auckland, MNZM, for services to Māori and the community

• Holly Robinson, of Dunedin, MNZM, for services to athletics

• Phillip Duval, of Christchurch, QSM, for services to the community

• John Monaghan, of Martinborough, CNZM, for services to the dairy industry

• Simon Manning, of Paraparaumu, QSO, for services to funeral services and disaster victim identification

• Lynda Hagen, of Wellington, ONZM, for services to law and the community

• Daphne Rickson, of Paekakariki, ONZM, for services to music therapy

• Lisa Walker of Wellington, ONZM, for services as a jeweller

• Maha Galal, of Christchurch, MNZM, for services to the Muslim community

• Bryan Hocken, MNZM, for services to agriculture and the rural community

• Professor Jacinta Ruru, of Port Chalmers, MNZM, for services to Māori and the law

• Craig McFarlane, of Papamoa, QSM, for services to education and music