Pharmac plans switch back to broader pneumococcal vaccine, following surge in deadly disease cases

Rachael Van Mey Gaarden says the switch back to the 13-strain pneumococcal vaccine can’t come quickly enough, after her 11-month-old daughter Eloise Swadel had to be rushed from Wellington to Starship Hospital with pneumococcal complications.

Pharmac plans to give all babies access to a broader pneumococcal vaccine from December, after a surge in preventable cases of the potentially deadly disease.

The drug-buying agency has released a consultation proposal to give all infants three doses of the 13-strain PCV13 vaccine, in place of the current 10-strain version PCV10. The regime would change on December 1.

The mother of a Wellington baby who contracted pneumococcal disease and suffered life-threatening complications says the move can’t come soon enough.

Pharmac switched from PCV13 to the cheaper PCV10 in 2017. Since then, cases have soared of the 19A strain covered by the original 13-strain vaccine, but not its replacement. Stuff this month revealed that experts have for a year been calling on Pharmac to switch back.

PCV13 is already funded for high risk kids, but new research showed only a tiny percentage actually get it.

On Wednesday, Pharmac called for submissions on a proposal to give all babies free PCV13 from December.

Wellington pharmacist Rachael Van Mey Gaarden​ said the move could not come quickly enough.

Her daughter Eloise Swadel this month spent her first birthday in hospital, after contracting pneumococcal pneumonia. Her lungs had to be drained of fluid, but then her kidneys failed, after she developed complications.

“I was thinking: ‘Oh my gosh, this is it’ ... It was all very scary,” Van Mey Gaarden said.

Supplied Eloise became seriously ill from complications of pneumococcal disease, which cause her kidneys to stop working.

Eloise had to be flown urgently to Starship Hospital in Auckland for dialysis and spent almost three weeks in hospital.

While she is now back home, she will need annual checks to monitor for permanent kidney damage.

“She’s doing pretty well. She needs to put slightly more weight on. But she is happy and smiling. She's getting there.”

Eloise received the 13-strain vaccine for her 12-month immunisation and Van Mey Gaarden said other parents in her neonatal group planned to pay to get PCV13 for their babies. She would like to see Pharmac switch back to PCV13 more quickly if possible.

“There are more children that might get affected before then. It’s better than next year, but doing it ASAP would be pretty important to me.”

Consultation closes on Thursday 6 October.