Puberty blockers still considered safe and reversible, health ministry says

The Ministry of Health is reiterating puberty blockers are safe and reversible for young people wanting to halt potentially unwanted physical changes, after minor changes on its website led anti-trans groups to claim its position on the medicine had changed.

Last week, the ministry amended information on its webpage about transgender children and young people, removing the words “safe and fully reversible” from a section about puberty blockers.

The ministry also added a line to say blockers were used under the guidance of a clinician who specialises in their use.

The changes saw anti-trans and conservative groups claiming the quiet change meant the ministry no longer believed blockers were safe and reversible. This was untrue, the ministry said.

READ MORE:

* Call for more research into use of puberty blockers

* Transgender rights debate: Separating the facts from the fiction

* Helping your transgender child navigate change



“While puberty blockers are currently considered safe, all treatments have risks and benefits,” the ministry said in a statement.

It endorsed guidelines from the Professional Association for Transgender Health Aotearoa (PATHA), which state: “Puberty blockers are considered to be fully reversible and allow the adolescent time prior to making a decision on starting hormone therapy.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The changes were an effort to make it clear the ministry was not providing specific clinical advice for patients, the Ministry of Health says. (File photo)

The changes were an effort to make it clear the ministry was not providing specific clinical advice for patients, as the suitability of any treatment should be assessed by a clinician, it said. “The use of any medicine or treatment is a matter for discussion between them and their patient.”

Puberty blockers, also known as GnRH analogues, can be used in adolescents experiencing distress due to gender dysphoria and are used only after puberty starts, according to PATHA.

Puberty blockers act to pause some irreversible physical changes that would otherwise occur, PATHA said in a statement, provided by its vice president Dr Rona Carroll​.

"The purpose of pausing these changes is to reduce distress and allow time for a young person to mature before making decisions on other gender-affirming care options, such as hormones, that result in permanent changes,” Carroll said.

Monica Tischler/Stuff The decision to start puberty blockers is carefully considered, and involves the young person, their family, and the clinical team, PATHA vice president Dr Rona Carroll said.

"The decision to start puberty blockers is carefully considered, and involves the young person, their family, and the clinical team working together to determine whether puberty blockers are required.

"Puberty will resume if puberty blockers are stopped, and so the effect is therefore reversible, and some young people do choose to come off puberty blockers," Carroll said.

PATHA stated refusal to administer puberty blockers where appropriate carried the risk of unwanted lifelong physical changes. There was evidence this could cause distress and had the potential for significant negative impacts on mental health, PATHA said.

Puberty blockers had been safely used for decades in children experiencing early puberty, Ahi Wi-Hongi of Gender Minorities Aotearoa said.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Ahi Wi-Hongi, organiser of Gender Minorities Aotearoa says puberty blockers have been used for decades in children who hit puberty early. (File photo)

Their original use was to stop ‘precocious puberty’ – a condition which sees children begin puberty early. This is puberty that starts before age 9 in male children, and age 8 in female children and can bring complications such as rapid bone growth.

In these cases, puberty blockers are given until a child reaches a normal age for puberty.

“Removing a reference that says something is safe and fully reversible doesn’t mean it’s dangerous,” Wi-Hongi said.

The ministry said the field of gender-affirming healthcare was rapidly evolving and it was adjusting its webpage “in a way that gives the opportunity to review and assess emerging information”.