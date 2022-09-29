Up to 70 children a day arriving at Christchurch ED with viral infections

Population health expert Dr Gary Jackson and immunologist Dr Anthony Jordan talk to Stuff about what this winter's RSV outbreak could look like. (First published May 2022)

Christchurch’s emergency department (ED) is seeing a spike in children severely ill from respiratory illnesses as an RSV outbreak arrives later than expected from Australia.

It comes as the ED and urgent care clinics report being “under significant pressure” from an overall surge in patient numbers.

Has your child suffered from a respiratory illness or have you had to wait to access care? Email reporters@press.co.nz

Te Whatu Ora Canterbury’s Becky Hickmott said about 70 children a day were arriving at the ED with respiratory and gastrointestinal viruses, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

However, the numbers were lower than the large outbreak of RSV among New Zealand children last year, she said.

READ MORE:

* Record number of patients at Christchurch Hospital as visitors asked to stay away amid rise in RSV

* Union says Middlemore Hospital’s emergency crisis part of a national problem

* Taranaki ED numbers down by more than a third in lockdown



The Institute for Environmental Science and Research (ESR) said RSV continued to be detected at “moderate levels” in Christchurch, Wellington, Waikato and in small numbers in Dunedin, in the week ending September 25.

Te Toka Tumai Auckland has not seen a spike in RSV cases, but continues to monitor the situation, a spokesperson said.

Weekly virology data reported by ESR showed RSV was accounting for a high proportion of respiratory illnesses reported in Waikato and Wellington, overall.

Hickmott said there had been a spike in RSV cases in Australia about six weeks ago.

“Our eyes and ears pricked up when we heard that and we know with the borders opening up we would start to see a rise in cases here. We thought we had escaped it.”

The hospital was prepared for a rise in cases and was working with the primary care sector, which was doing an “outstanding job” to manage the illness.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Christchurch emergency department is “exceptionally busy”, Te Whatu Ora’s Norma Campbell says.

There were a variety of different viruses circulating in the community.

“We are not seeing as much influenza but we are are seeing respiratory illnesses impacting babies and under 5s particularly with quite considerable illnesses,” Hickmott said.

Some children had built up an immunity from last year’s outbreak but some were still vulnerable and had been protected by closed borders for the previous three years.

Symptoms of gastro bugs were severe diarrhoea and vomiting, while for respiratory viruses children were presenting with extremely high fevers and severe wheezing.

Hickmott urged parents to seek medical help in an emergency and to use Healthline (0800 611 116) as the first port of call.

It was difficult to prevent children from catching viruses, but good hygiene and staying home when sick would help reduce the spread, she said.

A Te Whatu Ora Capital, Coast spokesperson said child health clinicians were seeing low levels of RSV and respiratory illnesses among children in hospital in the Wellington region.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Surgeon Frank Frizelle has criticised a "lack of adequate forward planning" by the Government for the cancellation of elective cancer surgeries at Christchurch Hospital. (First published June 4, 2021)

Porirua GP Bryan Betty said there had been a spike over winter but the numbers were dropping off now.

Te Whatu Ora’s Norma Campbell said there were 368 presentations to Christchurch’s ED on Tuesday, “which is exceptionally busy for midweek”.

By 4pm on Wednesday, 101 people had either been treated or were waiting to be seen.

“Our emergency department is exceptionally busy and our hospital is operating over capacity,” Campbell said.

Extra staff were made available by postponing some surgeries and rescheduling some outpatient appointments, including gastroscopy and colonoscopy procedures and some urgent cancer surgeries.

A combination of high demand, very sick patients and a lack of staff meant Moorhouse Medical and Riccarton Clinic were unable to see walk-in patients and took only enroled patients by booked appointment on Wednesday and Thursday.

The 24-Hour Surgery on Bealey Ave was operating as normal, but was busier than usual with waits of six hours or more for patients with less urgent needs on Wednesday afternoon and on Thursday.

Campbell said all three urgent care facilities were expected to be very busy and/or operating reduced services due to staffing issues from Thursday and into the weekend.

“I need to emphasise that people who need care more urgently will be seen sooner and will get the care they need,” she said.

“There is no single condition causing the high demand, it is a range of illnesses affecting the community.”

People who did not need emergency care could phone Healthline on 0800 611 116, call their GP, or speak to their local pharmacist, she said.