Systems error affects GPs across the country

A nationwide server system error prevented general practitioners from answering calls and accessing patient management systems across the country on Thursday morning.

The issue appeared to be affecting practices within the Pinnacle primary care group. Pinnacle Midlands Health oversees more than 80 GP centres in the central North Island.

A patient who did not want to be named said he learnt of the outage when he was contacted by his GP to be told his Thursday morning appointment had been cancelled.

In a statement, Pinnacle chief executive Justin Butcher said the Pinnacle Midlands Health Network experienced an incident impacting IT services delivered to Pinnacle group regional offices and Primary Health Care Ltd practices.

Butcher said essential services remained operational but patients could experience delays when contacting some practices.

“We have engaged external support partners and investigation is ongoing. As we are in the early stages of identifying what has happened, we are unable to provide any further information at this time,” Butcher said.

On social media practices were reporting systems coming back online just ahead of 11am.

Hamilton East Medical Centre advised the delays were likely to affect phone services and prolong wait times.

Director of the Royal New Zealand College Dr Bryan Betty confirmed the server issues affected practices around the country but were “quickly resolved”.