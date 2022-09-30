Five years and $110m: the wait is over for Wellington's new children's hospital

Children's hospital benefactor Mark Dunajtschik at a mauri stone laying ceremony in November 2018, at the beginning of construction. (Video published November 2018)

It began with a friendship forged in the 1980s, a conversation six years ago, then a secret kept for nine months.

Te Wao Nui – Wellington’s new children’s hospital – will be officially opened and blessed today, bringing the region’s child health services together under one roof in a purpose-built, modernised facility.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Te Wao Nui Child Health Service is to be officially opened on Friday morning.

The project was announced on July 10, 2017 with the news of a $50 million donation from local property developer Mark Dunajtschik.

But the concept began more than a year earlier, Wellington Hospitals Foundation chairperson Bill Day said.

Day and Dunajtschik have been friends since 1981 when they both worked with Wellington helicopter rescue services, so Day felt comfortable approaching the philanthropist in September 2016 to discuss funding for a new hospital for Wellington’s tamariki.

“For nearly nine months it was a bit of a secret. In that time he was mulling it over.”

Supplied From left, Wellington Hospitals Foundation chairman Bill Day, Dorothy Spotswood and Mark Dunajtschik. Spotswood and Dunajtschik are life partners.

The news is believed to have not gone beyond four people, with former health board chief executive Debbie Chin and the late businessman Grant Corleison the only others who knew of the possible donation.

Then on November 14, 2016, the Kaikōura earthquakes hit – devastating some of Wellington's central city high-rises and the respective building owners.

supplied A rendering of the interior of the new hospital, which is designed to be inviting for children.

“I thought that’s the dream out the window,” Day said, presuming Dunajtschik’s properties, which include Environment House, the HSBC building and Asteron House, would be up for serious repairs.

Although some would later require strengthening, they avoided serious damage from the quake.

WELLINGTON CITY COUNCIL/Stuff Early artist's impressions of the hospital contained in the resource consent application.

Six weeks later, “he pulled his hands out of his pockets and said let’s get on with it,” Day said. Dunajtschik would build the hospital, as well as donate $50m, to serve the region’s children.

The hospital would ultimately cost roughly $110m, with central Government funding $45m, Wellington Hospitals Foundation raising $10m for the fit-out and Dunajtschik largely making up the balance.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Property developer and philanthropist Mark Dunajtschik discusses plans for the new hospital in October 2017, with property partner Grant Corleison, who died in 2021.

Dunajtschik and Day will be joined at an opening ceremony on Friday morning by Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro​, Health Minister Andrew Little, Wellington Central MP Grant Robertson.

One key player – Grant Corleison​, known as Dunajtschik’s right-hand man, will be missing. Corleison died of cancer a year ago.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff An aerial view of Te Wao Nui.

Had he lived to see the ceremony, “he would be over the moon,” Day said.

The official opening on Friday will be followed by a public open day on Saturday, from 11am till 3pm.

The road to a new hospital

July 10, 2017: Mark Dunajtschik announces he will pay for, build and gift a $50 million children's hospital to Capital & Coast District Health Board. At the time, it’s expected to take about two years to complete.

November 29, 2017: Plans reveal artist impressions of the hospital’s exterior – a four-level glass building. The interior would be designed with children and whānau in mind, with green spaces,

WELLINGTON CITY COUNCIL/Supplied Artist's impressions of the hospital’s exterior, with the main existing hospital in behind. The carpark beneath was abandoned in the later designs.

November 2018: Construction begins with a mauri stone-laying ceremony and $45m boost from central Government. Dunajtschik expresses frustration dealing with bureaucrats.

June 2020: Construction is said to be delayed slightly due to Covid-19, with a revised opening of mid-2021.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Mark Dunajtschik, left, on the children's hospital building site in July 2020.

February 2022: Further delays are caused by Covid-19 and the need for upgrades to air-handling units, with existing units unsuitable for respiratory illnesses. The DHB refuses to provide an opening date until June.

March 31, 2022: The keys to the Mark Dunajtschik and Dorothy Spotswood building are handed over to Capital & Coast District Health Board.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Mark Dunajtschik and Dorothy Spotswood after they handed over ownership of the new Wellington children's hospital Te Wao Nui.

October 17, 2022: Te Wao Nui outpatients and surgical wards open.

Early 2023: The medical ward, for patients with Covid-19 and respiratory-type illnesses like RSV opens.