Five years and $116m: the wait is over for Wellington's new children's hospital

Children's hospital benefactor Mark Dunajtschik at a mauri stone laying ceremony in November 2018, at the beginning of construction. (Video published November 2018)

Turning the cold tap in one room of Wellington’s 110-year old children’s hospital triggers a sound “like the world is ending,” Karyn Bain says.

“We often lived on the other side of the wall of that.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Karyn Bain and her son Markus, 9. Markus has the rare disorder Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) which has seen him spend months in Wellington Regional Hospital, where the old children’s wing was more than a century old.

Bain’s 9-year-old son, Markus, had a 3-month stint in the hospital last year with Guillan-Barré syndrome – a rare disorder that attacks the nerves. But while the piping noises, poorly fitting curtains and wind whistling through the walls added to the pain of being stuck in hospital, they will now be a distant memory.

When Markus comes in for a two-week stint in hospital soon, his room will boast taps which not only function without screaming, but there will be ensuite and a pull-down bed for his mum.

Markus presented Health Minister Andrew Little with a new mascot, Tiaki, on Friday when the children’s hospital opened before Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro​, key donors, local kaumātua, iwi representatives, politicians, donors, staff and volunteers.

Little told the hundreds gathered that the facility would not have happened without the generosity of philanthropists Mark Dunajtschik and Dorothy Spotswood, who gave $53 million towards the $116m final cost.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Te Wao Nui Child Health Service is to be officially opened on Friday morning.

“Words cannot express the gratitude we feel and the people of Wellington feel, and actually the people of New Zealand feel for your generosity for what you’re doing here, so thank you very much,” Little told the couple on Friday.

Spotswood admitted to being nervous about the size of the couple’s donation.

“$50 million sounded like I was playing Monopoly again...”

The pair had been “overwhelmed by the interest shown and the reaction of the public throughout New Zealand.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Mark Dunajtschik and Dorothy Spotswood after they handed over ownership of the new Wellington children's hospital Te Wao Nui.

While the building does not contain operating theatres, it brings the rest of the children’s health services under one roof – with 50 inpatient beds, social and whānau rooms, and consultation and clinical rooms.

The hospital has the same number of inpatient beds as the old children’s hospital, however the new hospital is much bigger in footprint at about 7,500m², spread over three floors.

The service will treat those from babies up to the age of 16, but children who need emergency or intensive care, radiology, surgery and other specialist services will still be treated in the main Wellington Regional Hospital.

supplied A rendering of the interior of the new hospital, which is designed to be inviting for children.

How it began

It began with a friendship forged in the 1980s, a conversation six years ago, then a secret kept for nine months.

Te Wao Nui – Wellington’s new children’s hospital – will be officially opened and blessed today, bringing the region’s child health services together under one roof in a purpose-built, modernised facility.

The project was announced on July 10, 2017 with an initial $50 million donation from Dunajtschik, a local proprerty developer.

But the concept began more than a year earlier, Wellington Hospitals Foundation chairperson Bill Day said.

Supplied From left, Wellington Hospitals Foundation chairman Bill Day, Dorothy Spotswood and Mark Dunajtschik. Spotswood and Dunajtschik are life partners.

Day and Dunajtschik have been friends since 1981 when they both worked with Wellington helicopter rescue services, so Day felt comfortable approaching the philanthropist in September 2016 to discuss funding for a new hospital for Wellington’s tamariki.

“For nearly nine months it was a bit of a secret. In that time he was mulling it over.”

The news is believed to have not gone beyond four people, with former health board chief executive Debbie Chin and the late businessman Grant Corleison the only others who knew of the possible donation.

Then on November 14, 2016, the Kaikōura earthquakes hit – devastating some of Wellington's central city high-rises and the respective building owners.

WELLINGTON CITY COUNCIL/Stuff Early artist's impressions of the hospital contained in the resource consent application.

“I thought that’s the dream out the window,” Day said, presuming Dunajtschik’s properties, which include Environment House, the HSBC building and Asteron House, would be up for serious repairs.

Although some would later require strengthening, they avoided serious damage from the quake.

Six weeks later, “he pulled his hands out of his pockets and said let’s get on with it,” Day said.

Dunajtschik would build the hospital, as well as donate $50m, to serve the region’s children.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Property developer and philanthropist Mark Dunajtschik discusses plans for the new hospital in October 2017, with property partner Grant Corleison, who died in 2021.

The hospital would ultimately cost $116m with central Government funding $46m, Te Whatu Ora Capital, Coast and Hutt Valley providing $7m, Wellington Hospitals Foundation raising $10m for the fit-out and Dunajtschik making up the balance.

One key player – Grant Corleison​, known as Dunajtschik’s right-hand man – was missing from the opening. Corleison died of cancer a year ago.

Had he lived to see the ceremony, “he would be over the moon”, Day said.

The official opening on Friday will be followed by a public open day on Saturday, from 11am till 3pm.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff An aerial view of Te Wao Nui.

The road to a new hospital

July 10, 2017: Mark Dunajtschik announces he will pay for, build and gift a $50 million children's hospital to Capital & Coast District Health Board. At the time, it’s expected to take about two years to complete.

November 29, 2017: Plans reveal artist impressions of the hospital’s exterior – a four-level glass building. The interior would be designed with children and whānau in mind, with green spaces,

WELLINGTON CITY COUNCIL/Supplied Artist's impressions of the hospital’s exterior, with the main existing hospital in behind. The carpark beneath was abandoned in the later designs.

November 2018: Construction begins with a mauri stone-laying ceremony and $45m boost from central Government. Dunajtschik expresses frustration dealing with bureaucrats.

June 2020: Construction is said to be delayed slightly due to Covid-19, with a revised opening of mid-2021.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Mark Dunajtschik, left, on the children's hospital building site in July 2020.

February 2022: Further delays are caused by Covid-19 and the need for upgrades to air-handling units, with existing units unsuitable for respiratory illnesses. The DHB refuses to provide an opening date until June.

March 31, 2022: The keys to the Mark Dunajtschik and Dorothy Spotswood building are handed over to Capital & Coast District Health Board.

October 17, 2022: Te Wao Nui outpatients and surgical wards open.

Early 2023: The medical ward, for patients with Covid-19 and respiratory-type illnesses like RSV opens.

* This article has been updated to include the total cost of the hospital and precise contribution amounts. (Updated September 30, 7.14am.)