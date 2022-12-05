Patrina got punched by a colleague: so why did she get sacked?

Punched in the head, then sacked: Patrina Meredith is fighting her ex-employer at the ERA.

Idea Services is a charity providing care for some of our most vulnerable Kiwis with special needs. So why are they such frequent visitors to the courtroom – in legal cases involving their own staff? Steve Kilgallon reports.

Patrina Meredith was shocked when a workmate punched her in the head twice after a minor dispute. She was even more shaken when, after an investigation, her employer sacked both of them - so she took a complaint to the Employment Relations Authority (ERA).

With that decision, she joined a list of disgruntled former workers of disability services provider Idea Services to head to the authority.

An employment law database search turns up 41 cases involving Idea before the ERA since 2006, with about that many again in higher courts (usually the same cases being re-litigated).

Idea – a company wholly owned by IHC which provides care workers for high-needs people - has been both a winner and, admittedly less frequently, a loser at the ERA. Noticeably, it’s vigorous in appealing cases it loses, and pursuing low-paid care workers for costs when it wins.

It seems unusual that a charity that provides care to some of society’s most vulnerable citizens is such an enthusiastic litigant. Idea sees it differently: it says because it won’t tolerate any violence in the workplace, it will dismiss staff after a violent incident, that “on principle” it doesn't pay off staff, and it will fight cases where it believes it is right, and usually wins.

Patrina Meredith’s case was one they were happy to fight.

A former pre-school teacher who volunteered to work with special needs children, in 2021, Patrina was into her fourth year with Idea, running daytime activities, such as art, cooking and outings, at a four-person residential home in Auckland.

Her only issue was with X, a long-serving Idea employee whom several colleagues didn’t like working alongside (X’s name has been suppressed by the ERA).

After two incidents with X, one in which X ranted at Meredith after a resident absconded and another where X encouraged residents to verbally criticise Meredith (X was forced to apologise by management), it was agreed that Meredith would start work slightly late and finish slightly early to avoid any contact at handovers.

But X remained a difficult colleague (as supporting statements from three of Meredith's colleagues, including her former boss, attested).

On the day of the assault, Meredith, who was working with the residents on some art competition entries, discovered X had secretly worked on an entry with a resident when she wasn’t supposed to.

Meredith said she would raise this apparent breach with management, and went to leave. X said she “had proof” it was allowed and began waving her phone. As Meredith recalls it, as she went outside the house, an arm came over her shoulder, close to her face, with the phone. She brushed it aside, twice; then felt a punch to the back of her head.

“I went into shock. I looked to see where she was, and I got punched again on the left side of my face…. I looked at her, and she was standing [in a fighting stance].”

Both women called the police, who took no action. Meredith had medical treatment for a contusion on the face. Both were then suspended. Meredith recalls saying: “Why am I being suspended for being physically assaulted?”

Idea’s area manager, Polo Aguirre, conducted an investigation, then dismissed both women.

At the ERA, where Meredith claimed unfair dismissal, Idea’s defence was simple: they conducted a fair investigation, had a “reasonable belief” the fight had occurred, and fighting constituted serious misconduct. Aguirre’s report had concluded Meredith “allegedly pushed [X’s] arm and hit her”.

X had claimed Meredith hit her first, and she retaliated. Meredith says she never threw a punch and was simply trying to escape the situation.

Aguirre found it “substantiated” that Meredith pushed X’s arm with “enough force to dislodge the phone and your hand hit her”, and at the hearing, explained that he could not tolerate any violence in the workplace.

He considered both women’s actions to be violent, even though he accepted Meredith was trying to escape X’s aggression.

Even when ERA member Robin Arthur questioned whether he could really consider the two acts to be of equal concern, Aguirre maintained his line, saying while the contact from Meredith was “possibly unintentional”, “I had no choice [but to make this decision].”

Meredith asked for $12,040 in lost wages and $35,000 in compensation, plus costs.

Her advocate, Nathan Santesso, says: “This is the kind of job that people don’t do for the money, they do it because they want to help people. And they [Idea] are just ruthless with these employees who are putting everything into it.”

Frequent fliers

About 2,600 of Idea’s 4,000 staff are members of the E Tu union. Union health director Sam Jones is careful with his words, but it’s clear he believes relations could be better. He says E Tu’s preference would be a “constructive employment relationship” with Idea which “doesn’t rely on heavy litigation to deal with everything ... we find that extremely challenging, and compared to other employers we deal with, it is disproportionate.”

ETU/Stuff ETU organiser Sam Jones says they want a better relationship with Idea Services.

The man fighting Idea’s corner is experienced Wellington barrister Paul McBride.

He says as a large employer, Idea are not unusually frequent visitors to the ERA, once you consider that, like police, teachers, doctors and age-care workers, Idea have to have high standards of conduct and a zero-tolerance violence policy is standard. He says almost all cases Idea has defended have involved violence or confrontations.

And he believes it’s telling that in such a heavily-unionised workforce, most cases are brought by other advocates whom he believes have clients who are “taking a punt”.

“If a party [Idea] is saying you don’t have a bolter’s show, and I am going to defend it, and … if there are some unrealistic individuals taking cases, is that even news?” he asks.

Idea doesn't tend to settle with these former staff, he says, and why should they: public sector bodies have Auditor-General guidance not to offer ‘golden handshakes’ - “so if you turn it around, why should charities have a different approach?”

Idea's general manager of human resources, Donna Mitchell, takes the same line. In a statement, she noted their zero-tolerance approach and said in most cases of violence, that meant dismissal. She said Idea took specialist legal and HR advice and were “generally confident of the outcome”.

“On principle we would rather engage in a legal process than ‘pay off’ an unmeritorious claim to make it go away. Like most organisations, we also appropriately seek costs where we win cases.”

Mitchell said they had a “very high” success rate in the past decade (she counted 16 ERA cases in ten years, with Idea winning 12) and only a “handful of cases in which we have been found to have acted, in the view of the ERA member, wrongly”.

Sacked over $12 worth of sausages

The case of the $12 bag of pre-cooked Mad Butcher sausages was one they did lose.

The snags were the trigger for a 2013 unfair dismissal claim brought by Northland care worker Jack Lemon, who took home the unwanted sausages, donated for a residents’ barbecue. He said he’d been allowed to take them as they were going to waste; Idea said he stole them, and sacked him. Lemon won the case, but not any compensation.

Gisborne care worker Isabella Taylor had better luck, winning an order for over $20,000 for lost wages and hurt and humiliation. The ERA found Taylor had been dismissed in October 2014 after an inadequate investigative process after she was found to have spoken sharply to a client. Those comments had been recorded by a manager - who was also the client’s niece - after a phone call between them had not closed properly.

In fairness, Idea appears to be in a particularly difficult area of employment law. In several cases, staff were dismissed for claims made about the treatment of service users which in other settings might perhaps not meet evidential standards. A key ruling from 2004 said such providers needed a “high degree of trust and confidence” in staff and a commitment to a non-confrontational approach.

Chief Employment Court judge Graeme Colgan wrote in one decision of possible “tensions” between Idea’s client-centred ethos and employment law rights: ‘‘[Idea] cannot be solely service user-focused at all costs, and at the expense of its employment relations’ obligations.”

The issues of costs

When Idea win employment cases, they pursue costs orders, even though their former employees are usually low-wage earners.

In one 2012 case, the judgement notes McBride “contends that the applicant must have been fully aware of his own financial circumstances when he undertook the litigation and to cry poverty now is unjust.”

In another case, where the former worker was described as “impecunious”, and unable even to pay her own lawyer, Idea still sought and won a costs order for $750.

But the ERA refused to pay travel and accommodation for lawyers, saying the worker “ought not to be burdened with the expense of having to meet these disbursements as I can see no reason why it was necessary for IDEA to have counsel travel from Wellington to Hamilton for the hearing.”

The ERA has often baulked at paying for travel around the country for McBride, though he contends he is a cheaper alternative to Auckland rivals.

McBride says pursuing costs orders is important, effectively to dissuade tyre-kickers, or as he puts it: “People need to know that if you want to win Lotto, you’ve actually got to buy a ticket, and there is a downside if you don’t win it”.

Rarely, if ever, he says, would they be enforced if people are struggling.

A mayor’s take

The people that Idea pursue for costs are workers who are “there because they truly believe in the work, they are not doing it for the money,” says former Idea Services Southland regional manager Nobby Clark.

A costs order could often “put a person in dire straits”.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Tough battle: Nobby Clark fought Idea through the employment courts for four years.

Clark, now mayor of Invercargill, says he indirectly ended up in politics because his social work career ended when he was sacked by Idea.

He took a wrongful dismissal case to the ERA, lost, and was ordered to pay $7,800 costs to Idea (who had claimed $19,993 - with the ERA pointing out a substantial amount of that was due to their use of, yes, a Wellington law firm).

On appeal, and after a two-year delay, Clark won his case at the Employment Court. Idea were ordered to pay $15,500 compensation and repay the costs order. But the affair had cost him over $50,000 anyway, and he didn’t get what he really wanted - reinstatement to his job.

“They have very deep pockets, and they are willing to challenge and chase and challenge,” reflects Clark.

“Most people would not have the fortitude to take them on. Most would shy away unless the union are backing them, as the costs are horrendous.”

Telling her story

It’s clear Patrina Meredith has been deeply hurt by her experience. She’s had medical help and has been unable to work since leaving Idea Services.

She broke down in tears during her interview with Stuff, and was again tearful during the two-day ERA hearing in August. Both times she needed the comfort of her husband, Paul Schuster.

“It’s been very hard. She’s become quiet… it’s set her back in her confidence,” Santesso says. “The process has been long and wearying… but she needs to tell her story.”

Last week, Meredith won her case for unfair dismissal, with the ERA finding it was unjust “due to shortcomings that were more fundamental than defects of process”.

ERA member Robin Arthur’s judgement went to lengths to explain how faulty Polo Aguirre’s disciplinary process was.

It found he had wrongly found the two women’s actions to be equivalent, he had failed to consider whether Meredith’s actions were self-defence, he had effectively blamed Meredith for somehow provoking X, and he had placed too much weight on the decision of police not to prosecute anyone.

The ERA awarded Meredith $12,040 for lost wages, and $18,000 for hurt and humiliation, after hearing extensive evidence of the physical and mental health impacts her dismissal caused. When Stuff spoke to her earlier this year, through her tears, Patrina Meredith said: “It’s had a huge impact on me.”

Idea wouldn’t comment on the outcome, saying they had not yet decided whether to appeal.