Junior doctor shortage having impact on Southland workloads

The Association of Salaried Medical Specialists has called a meeting with Southland Hospital management to discuss working conditions for its doctors.

A union says health workers are blowing through contracted work hours as it’s leading to burnout, which is putting more pressure on staff.

Association of Salaried Medical Specialists has asked for a meeting with Southland Hospital management about its staffing levels.

Vacancies at the hospital are growing and the union says some doctors are working double their contracted hours..

Because health workers have different hours and contracts it’s hard to specify how many extra hours are being worked, but in some cases it’s understood to be well in excess of 80 hours in a week.

Union executive director Sarah Dalton said this was creating a risk for staff and patients while contributing to burnout, which would lead to more workforce shortages and pressures.

Hospital management have deferred treatments and used locums to try and balance patient safety with staff wellbeing.

In June, the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists reported 18.77 FTE formal vacancies advertised for the Southern District Health Board (now Te Whatu Ora Southern) but as of the end of September, there were 19.8 FTE vacancies at Southland Hospital alone.

Dalton was scheduled to meet with Southland Hospital management last week, but the meeting was rescheduled to November 11 because of Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day.

However, interim measures could not wait until then, she said.

ASMS has previously raised specific concerns from members in general medicine, older person medicine and mental health, but noted that staffing shortages weren’t confined to its members.

The union also reported in June that clinical directors felt they needed another 61.7 people across Southland and Otago “to run a service that was safe and sustainable for both patients and staff.”

Association of Salaried Medical Specialists executive director Sarah Dalton said staff at Southland Hospital were working extra shifts, sometimes doing double their contracted weekly hours, to cover rosters.

Doctors throughout New Zealand were working above and beyond their agreed hours, but a shortage of junior doctors in Southland was impacting workloads, Dalton said.

“At present the health care system is completely reliant on doctors and nurses going the extra mile and working additional shifts. Medical care is being borrowed against staff’s work-life balance. It’s not something you would want to see in any occupation.”

Southland Hospital general manager Maree Duncan said the hospital was working hard to balance meeting the health care needs of patients and ensuring patient safety with looking after staff.

Some planned outpatient clinics and surgeries were being deferred, the hospital was using locums to support staff where possible and coordinating resources across the district so urgent care could be delivered in other hospitals, she said.

“The wellbeing of our staff is a very high priority at Te Whatu Ora Southern. We know staff are working above and beyond every day. We greatly appreciate our staff’s dedication, commitment, and support to our community,” Duncan said.

The average number of hours doctors were working depended on their role and speciality, she said.

Southland Hospital employs about 80 post graduate doctors, (FTE) and has vacancies for 7, and 76 senior medical officers with 12.8 FTE vacancies.

The hospital was actively recruiting to fill vacant positions, Duncan said.

It was important to note that our staff have also been disrupted by Covid-19 and other respiratory illnesses like other New Zealanders, and this has played a part in staff absence and leave,” she said.

ASMS also raised concerns about staff wellbeing at Southland Hospital in 2021 when 60% of specialists were reporting work-related burnout and in August 2021, senior doctors and dentists joined doctors throughout New Zealand in a series of stop work meeting.

Dalton believed Te Whatu Ora should be incentivising locums to travel and working smaller, regional, hospitals to help fill shortfalls.

“The effect of being one or two staff members down in a smaller hospital is much more profound than in the bigger cities. That said, ongoing shortages in large hospitals mean they are less well-equipped to support colleagues in smaller centres.”