How accessible is Auckland? Terrain can be 'daunting' for people with disabilities

People with disabilities navigate a world often not built to suit their needs. Many continue to be excluded from accessing or fully participating in everyday parts of life. In this four-part series, Stuff will look at how New Zealand’s biggest city rates as an accessible world-class destination.

Lisa Reid​ was diagnosed with a brain tumour at age 11 which left her blind in her right eye and with limited vision in her left.

Since then, navigating around Auckland has been what she calls an adventure – one which can often be “daunting”.

“Sometimes it’s easier just to not bother. There’s been times when I’ve been absolutely lost because I couldn’t find my way into somewhere because it is not easily accessible,” she said.

Supplied Lisa Reid lives on the North shore and relies on her guide dog Romy​ for assistance.

Potholes, uneven terrain, and construction in the supercity have made even simple tasks such as taking strolls difficult for Reid.

“It’s like sensory overload to a point. If you’re around construction, you’re having to listen over the noise and concentrate on what you’re walking on,” she said.

“I’ve definitely injured my ankle a few times from uneven footpaths or just the terrain I’m walking on. If you have a visual or physical impairment, you have to constantly worry about where your foot, wheel, cane or crutch may land.”

Supplied Tony Howe is an access advisor for independent living, who says height and exposure present the most accessibility challenges for disabled people.

Tony Howe​ is in the third ​generation out of four in his family to have muscular dystrophy. He said there were “a lot” of factors which went into the accessibility of a city, but height and exposure presented the most challenges.

This was in part because there were no 24/7 open, connected buildings between different street levels or linkage buildings in Auckland.

“I go around the city area the least amount I have to because it is difficult from an access perspective. It’s such an open environment to manoeuvre around without any sort of building linkage between the lower and upper levels.

“It would make the city easier to navigate for disabled people if we did, by preventing us from having to struggle with hills, exposure to the weather, or moving vehicles when going from building to building.”

Howe said Auckland needed inclusive, consistent, way-finding tools that “enable rather than disable”.

“When you start to look at the design of certain buildings, streets, intersections and crossing spaces, is where a lot of the difficulties around access truly start to come through.”

Unsplash/Stuff Linkage buildings are connected buildings between different street levels. (File photo)

Vivian Naylor​, an educator with CCS Disability Action, said a universal design approach should be implemented, so nobody was disadvantaged by the design of an environment or Auckland’s unique topography.

“Places such as Queen St are incredibly steep, and sometimes I can’t cope with the prospect of going up the hills.

“People who also have issues with their chest, lung and heart capacity, would also struggle just manoeuvring around the city.”

Hannah Ross/Stuff Vivian Naylor has been campaigning for better integration of buildings with the streets.

Naylor said linkage buildings could make all the difference as to whether people with disabilities or mobility issues reached to their desired destinations.

“Whether it’s buildings, streetscapes, or transport, we should all have equal access. Linkage buildings allow people to get close to a building by overcoming Auckland’s topography.

“You’re not having to walk far to get to your destination, and you’re able to stay dry if it’s raining.”

An Auckland Transport (AT) spokesperson said it took accessibility “very seriously” and wanted to create a transport system which could be used by all Aucklanders.

“This presents challenges due to historic decisions, topography etc, but AT is working to make improvements all the time.

“AT has developed the accessibility action plan which provides details on what actions AT will undertake over the next three years to improve accessibility. The Plan is developed in consultation with our accessibility advisory group, made up of advocate organisations who represent people with accessible needs.”

In terms of 24/7 open, connected buildings between different street levels, the spokesperson said AT did not have the authority to get property owners to operate their buildings 24/7 to provide these linkages.

“One long term solution to this issue could be requiring the 24/7 operation of these linkages as a condition of operation as part of the resource consenting process, which Auckland Council is responsible for.

“We recognise the terrain in Auckland provides difficulties for transport and are open to hearing potential solutions. AT is keen for more ‘through building’ accesses, but does not want to promote accesses unless we can be certain of continued access, and in private developments this is outside our control.”

The spokesperson said AT supported stronger legislation to support people with accessible need and was keen to work with the government and accessibility groups to bring stronger requirements for accessibility across the country.

Auckland Council has been approached for comment.