'65 lives a year': National calls to increase upper age limit for free breast screening

Mammogram are used to check for breast cancer, and are available for free in NZ to women aged 45 to 64.

A National Government would increase the upper age limit people can get free mammograms, leader Christopher Luxon says.

Currently, through Breast Screen Aotearoa, the Government funds mammograms for women aged 45 to 69 years old.

But Luxon said he would campaign on increasing the age limit for free mammograms to 74.

”There’s about 65 lives a year we could save by doing this. And so, this is a commitment we want to make,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National leader Christoper Luxon says, if elected, his party would make mammograms free for women aged under 75.

READ MORE:

* Self-test for cervical cancer to be available from 2023, saving hundreds of lives

* Hundreds of pensioners with breast cancer overlooked for routine breast screening – Breast Cancer Foundation

* South Canterbury Mammography Trust steps up for women not eligible for Government-funded breast cancer screening



He estimated it would cost $21 million to pay for the extra mammograms, and said that was well worth it.

Breast Screen, in information given to patients, said there was “no evidence that regular breast screening reduces the rate of deaths from breast cancer in women over 75 years”.

But it noted that officials and parliamentarians have, for years, been “considering” whether to provide free mammograms to women aged 70 to 74.

In 2017, the Breast Cancer Foundation presented a petition calling for free mammograms for women in that age range. Its former chief executive, Evangelia Henderson said extending the age limit would give women an extra two free mammograms and save lives.

At the time, 10,000 people signed Henderson’s petition.

SUPPLIED Gemma Flynn and Toni Street with Evangelia Henderson, who served as chief executive of the Breast Cancer Foundation until last year.

National’s health spokesperson, Dr Shane Reti said this change would bring New Zealand’s screening services into “best practice” internationally.

“The current breast screening age in New Zealand is up to 69 years which is five years behind other countries such as Australia, Canada and the US, who all screen up to 74 years,” he said.

With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the foundation said it hoped other parties would also support its call to raise the age of eligibility for free mammograms.