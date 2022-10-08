Bowel cancer blood test could be a 'game changer,' Vining says

Cancer advocate Melissa Vining has called a fundraiser towards a new bowel cancer blood test the “best birthday present”. [File photo]

Imagine a non-invasive diagnostic test for bowel cancer that frees up colonoscopy wait lists, advocate Melissa Vining says.

The idea has her more excited than she’s been in years, and she’s throwing her weight behind the new technology she calls a “game changer” for Kiwi cancer patients.

The Southland Charity Hospital founder has begun fundraising to support research led by the University of Otago’s Professor Parry Guilford to develop the bowel cancer blood test and handheld testing device.

“If we could raise $1 million it could be available in the next couple of years,” Vining said.

While researchers around the world have been working on the technology for the past decade, Guilford said it had really started to gain traction in the past four years.

The test looked for circulating tumour DNA released by cancerous tumours into the blood stream, he said.

Faecal testing currently used for screening produced a lot of false positives, and the blood tests could be used to confirm the probability of cancer before referring patients for a colonoscopy, Parry said.

It could also be used to track chemotherapy progress with blood tests every few weeks, rather than waiting three months for a CT scan, he said.

Supplied University of Otago professor Mik Black, left, Ph.D. student Jordon Lima and professor Parry Guilford with the device they’re developing.

And then there’s the cost and convenience, which would make testing more accessible – especially for rural communities.

Parry and his team can produce the testing device for $1000 while the slides for individual tests cost around $750 – a price that’s expected to drop when the slides are being bought in bulk.

It was important for him to develop an affordable test that could be taken into communities, Parry said, adding that the devices could be rolled out to general practises while public nurses could even drive to patients to take samples.

He has been working on the research for the past six years and was drawn to the work because of increasing rates of bowel cancer in New Zealand and a “disturbing” increase in the number of young people diagnosed with the disease, he said.

“There’s an urgent need for early diagnosis, and we have the technology now to do something about it.”

The goal of $1m will allow his team to carry out clinical trials to demonstrate the effectiveness of the test, after which it would need to be aligned with the National Bowel Screening Programme.

Vining had jokingly told her children she’d like a million dollars for her birthday this week, and while that was a stretch, her daughter Della-May has got the ball rolling by arranging a fundraising event expected to take place in January.

“That was the best birthday present,” Vining said. “This gives me hope.”