Australian state government recruitment drive targets Kiwi teachers and health workers

Health Minister Andrew Little tells Stuff health reporter Rachel Thomas the Government has money in the bank ready to pay nurses and claims the New Zealand Nurses Organisation is "the impediment". (Video first published July 14, 2022)

The Victoria State Government is advertising in Auckland in an attempt to lure Kiwi health workers with more lucrative jobs.

Billboards and social media advertising has called on nurses and mental health workers to quit their jobs here for Victoria – causing concern in a health sector already under strain.

New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) president Anne Daniels said nurses could earn $20,000-$30,000 more working in Australia, where there’s a “huge push” to recruit Kiwis.

And, Daniels said, that’s a no-no.

“There are shortages worldwide, recently the International Council of Nurses suggested countries shouldn’t poach workers from others,” she said.

READ MORE:

* Aged care sector 'in crisis' with more than 1000 registered nurses needed across the country

* Critically understaffed, why isn’t NZ employing more of its foreign-trained doctors?

* DHBs snapping up aged care staff, health bosses say



“Australia has chosen not to take that advice. I understand they have a shortage but we have near to 4000 vacancies and are lacking nurses comparatively.”

It was the right of any nurse to work overseas, Daniels said, so more needed to be done to keep staff here on competitive salaries.

“Pay in Australia for nurses has been way ahead of us for decades, that’s because they fought hard for it,” she said.

MELANIE EARLEY/Stuff A billboard in Auckland's Newmarket advertises jobs in the mental health sector in the state of Victoria.

“Nurses leaving is going to be extremely problematic, the shortage is becoming extreme.”

Health Minister Andrew Little said building up Aotearoa’s health workforce by recruiting staff, paying them properly and creating good working conditions was a “top health priority”.

“The fact we’ve amalgamated 20 health boards into one organisation, means for the first time we can have a national health workforce plan, work is underway.”

Little wouldn’t comment on whether he was worried about health workers leaving the country to work overseas.

But while Daniels expressed concern over the Victoria State Government ignoring the poaching advice of the International Council of Nurses, the New Zealand government has also been trying to lure overseas workers.

In August, Little announced processes for overseas nurses would be eased in Aotearoa and up to $10,000 of financial support could be offered for registration costs.

National and international healthcare recruitment campaigns were also announced to help boost the workforce.

Little said health workforce shortages were “decades in the making” but were made worse by Covid-19.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Aotearoa had seen movement of workers recently, but that was due to the borders reopening.

STUFF Nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants walked off the job earlier this year. (First published June 2021)

Ailsa Claire of Te Whatu Ora (Health NZ) said it wasn’t unusual for other countries to try and recruit New Zealand workers.

“New Zealand is operating in a competitive environment internationally for health professionals, and the government is implementing a wide range of initiatives to address immediate workforce pressures.”

Aussie recruitment campaigns are also targetting Kiwi teachers.

Melanie Webber, head of the Post Primary Teachers Association (PPTA), said she was “kept up at night” by the dwindling number of qualified teachers in Aotearoa.

fiona goodall/Stuff PPTA president Melanie Webber was “worried” about teachers leaving for Australia. (File photo)

“I’m really worried about not having trained and qualified teachers in front of our kids. Australia pays a lot better. When we lose teachers to Australia they don’t come back.”

Ministry of Education spokeswoman Anna Welanyk said it was “misleading” to compare teacher pay between Australia and New Zealand because “economic and labour markets differ”.

Welanyk said migration worked both ways and some Kiwi teachers returned to the country.

“Any qualified teacher returning to New Zealand is able to apply for a $10,000 overseas relocation grant.”

The Victoria Department of Health was approached for comment.