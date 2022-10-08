Christchurch ED calls in backup nurses as shortage leaves department under 'significant pressure'

A nurse says Christchurch’s emergency department was 11 nurses short for its afternoon shift on Saturday, as Health NZ warns Cantabrians to expect “extended delays” for non-emergency care.

Te Whatu Ora’s Waitaha/Canterbury team says Christchurch Hospital’s emergency department (ED), along with the region’s urgent care facilities, were under significant pressure this weekend.

It was largely down to the “respiratory illnesses that are currently circulating in the community and in our workforce”, they said.

“It has been difficult to manage our workforce shortages in the last week as it is the school holidays and many of our staff are unable to pick up extra hours as they have children at home to care for.”

The ED had contingency plans in place, and executive director of nursing Becky Hickmont said extra staff had been called in from across the hospital to help.

“We have ensured we have pool nurses and extra IV health techs working this weekend to support the ED rostered staff, and we have plans to keep patient flow moving through to the rest of the hospital to support ED.”

One nurse, who did not want to be named, said the situation was “quite distressing and frightening for those nurses on the floor”.

The team was 11 nurses short for the 2.30pm shift, they said, which would have left the floor’s staffing level at about 52%.

“It is absolutely soul-destroying for nurses not to be able to give the highest standard of care to people due to situations outside of their control, but [they] feel responsible nonetheless.

“The accountability is squarely with our employer Te Whatu Ora to address this health crisis, and look after the wellbeing and health and safety of their current staff, and not expect them to work in unsafe working environments.

The extra nurses brought in to plug Saturday’s gap, though a “huge relief” for those wondering whether there would be enough nurses to cover the shift, were not speciality ED-trained staff, the nurse said.

“Today was an example of a quite extreme situation, but in general it is the new norm to come in and not be fully staff on the shift.”

Te Whatu Ora/Health NZ said people who needed care most urgently would be prioritised in ED, and patients who did not require emergency care would experience extended delays.

People with non-urgent health matters can call Healthline on 0800 611 116 at any time for advice.

Other things people can do to help ease the pressure on ED included treating minor injuries at home, like applying an ice pack or frozen peas to a sprain, or cleaning and dressing cuts and scrapes that didn’t require stitches.

“Low-grade fevers can be reduced with over the counter medication such as paracetamol.

“Talk to your community pharmacist about issues that non-prescription medication can help with, such as less-severe pain, diarrhoea, hayfever or minor skin complaints.”

People could call their GPs for repeat prescriptions, they said, and for physical injuries which needed physiotherapy, they didn’t need a referral from a doctor.

“You can go directly to a physiotherapist who can handle your ACC claim too”.