Southland Hospital 'on the brink of collapse', advocate says

Minister of Health Andrew Little says he has made his expectations clear to Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand who have assured him that recruitment for Southland Hospital is under way. [File photo]

Southland Hospital has had to close its paediatric unit and fly patients to Dunedin Hospital while staff are reporting “horrendous” wait times for cancer patients.

Health advocate Melissa Vining is warning that the health system in Southland is “on the brink of collapse” as staff and patients reach out to her for help amid serious staffing shortages.

Fearful of coming forward themselves, Vining said staff had asked her to warn Southlanders about the state the hospital was in.

“It’s not safe for our staff, it’s not safe for our patients, and if something goes wrong it’s the doctors and nurses who get the blame, not the Government who’s responsible for resourcing.”

In a social media post, Vining publicly called on Minister of Health Andrew Little to safely staff hospitals, saying: “A number of Southland Hospital staff are breaking down every shift due to unsafe staffing levels.”

Little said the Government had invested in and tasked Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand to build its health workforce to address staff shortages across the system as a top priority.

“We know there is a global shortage of health workers, but we also know that since July, 1029 applications for the accredited employer work visa have been received and 616 have been approved so far which is encouraging to see.”

While it was preferable for patients to receive treatment and care closer to home, transfers or deferrals to other hospitals were sometimes required as part of hospital planning to ensure patients got the care they needed, he said.

“This is part of what having a central health system is about – the entire system working together to do the best it can for patients.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Health advocate and Southland Charity Hospital founder Melissa Vining says staff at Southland Hospital are worried about the level of care they’re able to provide to patients amid workforce shortages. [File photo]

A Te Whatu Ora Southern spokesperson said Southland Hospital was actively recruiting staff and that similar shortages were being seen throughout the country.

The Paediatric Assessment Unit, which was usually opened from 10am to 10pm Mondays to Fridays, had been closed on and off for the past three weeks because of a shortage of registrars, the spokesperson said.

It would likely be fully reopened in late October and children who would usually be assessed in the unit were being seen in the ward or the emergency department, she said.

“The paediatric team will go to where the child is.”

Registrar shortages also meant the “small number of patients” who would typically be sent to Southland Hospital from Lakes District Hospital and Gore were being sent directly to Dunedin Hospital instead, while last week, two patients who needed urgent orthopaedic surgery after hours were transferred to Dunedin Hospital by helicopter at a cost of around $10,000 per flight.

The spokesperson said urgent and acute cancer services were going ahead at Southland Hospital, but wait times for first specialist appointments “remain under pressure”.

“Te Whatu Ora Southern is working hard with our clinical staff to balance meeting the health care needs of our patients, ensuring patient safety at all times and looking after our staff and their wellbeing,” the spokesperson said.

This was the same answer the district health authority gave last week when it was revealed that the doctors union – the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists – had called a meeting with the hospital management over staffing levels.

The union says some doctors are working double their contracted hours – which is understood to be well in excess of 80 hours in a week.

Hospital management have deferred treatments, are using locums when they are available, and are redirecting patients across the district where possible, Te Whatu Ora Southern spokesperson said.

“The wellbeing of our staff is a very high priority at Te Whatu Ora Southern. We know staff are working above and beyond every day. We greatly appreciate our staff’s dedication, commitment, and support to our community.”