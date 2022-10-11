Gastroenterologist 'walking on air' as Pharmac plans to fund inflammatory bowel disease drug Stelera

Dr Richard Stein, chairperson of Crohn’s and Colitis NZ, delivering a 30,000 signature petition pushing for Pharmac to fund medicine Ustekinumab in 2020. (File photo)

Hundreds of New Zealanders with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis are expected to benefit from a Pharmac proposal to fund a drug 30,000 people petitioned Pharmac for in 2020.

The drug-buying agency announced on Tuesday it intended to fund the inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) drug ustekinumab, with the brand name Stelera, from February 1, 2023, for patients where other available treatments have failed.

“I can’t believe we got this drug,” gastroenterologist Dr Richard Stein, also chairperson of Crohn’s And Colitis NZ, said. He was part of a march to Parliament in 2020 where he handed a petition signed by 30,000 people to ACT leader David Seymour, asking Pharmac to fund Stelera.

Stein described the announcement “almost like a miracle” coming weeks after a Pharmac proposal to fund another long-awaited IBD drug, Entyvio or vedolizumab from February 2023.

READ MORE:

* 'Years of emotions': Pharmac proposes funding Spinraza in huge win for rare disorder

* Pharmac proposes to fund Entyvio for inflammatory bowel diseases from February 2023

* Pharmac won't fund cystic fibrosis drug Trikafta this year, advocates say

* Critics blame diabetes deaths on Pharmac taking years to fund new drug



“To get these drugs one after another, to be honest I've been walking on air, it's fantastic ... to be able to offer people treatment that's on the rest of the developed world.”

Wellington woman Jessica Port, 36, knows what a life-changer the drug is. She was diagnosed with severe Crohn's Disease at 21 but for the past two or three years drug company Janssen has given her a compassionate supply of the drug.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Jessica Port says the drug is a life-changer.

Over a space of 15 years she had 30 surgeries and was in hospital monthly with painful fistulas, which needed drains, which in turn gave her sepsis three times. Since starting the drug she has only had one fistula and had just two operations – only one for a fistula.

The other operation was having her bowel removed, which she believed would not have been necessary if she had started the drugs earlier. She praised Dr Stein, who led the charge to get the drug funded.

Stelara is funded in more than 35 other OECD countries, Stein said. Supplier Janssen lodged its application with Pharmac in May 2017.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Patient advocates marched to Parliament in 2020 calling on Pharmac to fund more up-to-date treatments for IBD. (File photo)

Current funding arrangements meant drug selection for IBD patients in NZ was “terrible” and many patients lost responses to other drugs after being on them for several years.

“Without newer medications, many patients with IBD, primarily children, teens, and young adults, face a life of debilitating symptoms, including pain and bloody diarrhoea, often resulting in repeated surgeries and hospitalisations” Stein said, describing the impact as “immeasurable”.

Funded privately Entyvio cost patients thousands of dollars a month and patients had put their lives on hold in the hope it would be funded soon, Stein said.

“It just gives people hope.”

LUKE MCPAKE/RNZ Pharmac chief executive Sarah Fitt says the agency was pleased to be able to progress the applications for Spinraza and Entyvio.

Pharmac chief executive Sarah Fitt said its expert clinical advisors had made it clear that funding both Entyvio and Stelera would “make a significant difference to the health need of people affected”.

“If ustekinumab is approved for funding, an estimated 500 people with IBD would benefit in the first year, increasing to up to 1500 people after a few years,” Fitt said.

The latest proposal includes a widening of criteria for another drug, infliximab or Remicade – to include people with IBD-associated arthritis from February 1, 2023.

Pharmac was able to do this as part of the agreement with Janssen, which supplies Remicade and Stelera, Fitt said.

“We understand that New Zealanders have high expectations on having timely access to medicines, so we are pleased to progress these consultations. It’s important we listen to those who are affected by our decisions and that we are open about the treatments we are considering,” Fitt said.

More than 20,000 New Zealanders have IBD, according to Crohn’s and Colitis NZ.

Consultation on the proposals is open until October 26.