Mothers with newborns sent home, women in labour turned away, as short-staffing forces maternity unit to close

The hospital had to close down the maternity centre due to staff shortage. (File photo)

Staff shortages forced Christchurch private hospital St George’s to send home mothers with their newborns and turn away women in labour on Tuesday night.

St George’s chief executive Blair Roxborough said the hospital was forced to pause referrals of mothers and babies from Christchurch Women’s Hospital on Tuesday night.

St George’s has a contract to provide primary birthing services and post-natal care with the Canterbury health authorities but following a review earlier this year considered closing the maternity unit due to staff shortages. It later announced it would stay open until the end of its current contract in June 2023.

One woman, who had been booked to birth at St George’s, went into labour on Tuesday. She was told the hospital was closed and she would have to go elsewhere.

Instead, she went to Rangiora, where her midwife missed the birth by five minutes due to the unexpected extra travel time.

“We were shocked,” said regional chairperson for the Canterbury West Coast College of Midwives, Sheena Ross.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Ross helped deliver a petition to bosses of St George's Hospital to fight against the primary birthing unit's potential closure. (File photo)

Ross said the unit closing overnight had “real consequences” including the stress for the mothers and their families.

“Christchurch Women’s [hospital] is full. Women that are normal-to-well don’t want to go to Women’s and Women’s couldn’t cope if they all did.”

Three mothers and babies already at St George’s were discharged home on Tuesday, said Roxborough.

One of those woman was sent home about 7pm on her second night in the hospital.

The second night is important for postnatal care and what Ross describes as the “more difficult” night for mothers.

“Babies often cry hard on the second night and mothers need the support with latching and feeding. Most women will struggle.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Midwives have delivered a petition to save St George's Hospital's primary birthing unit from potential closure.

Across the board midwives are under pressure.

“The challenge of the staffing shortage experienced by St George’s Hospital this week is indicative of the national shortage of midwives being experienced by hospitals and primary birthing units around the country,” said Roxborough.

He said the hospital was actively seeking additional midwives.

The unit reopened on Wednesday after two community midwives were called in.

Ross said new mums needed more places for post-natal care.

“Good postnatal care makes for happy mums and happy babies. Whānau in Christchurch are missing out,” Ross said.

A new primary birthing unit is scheduled to open in Christchurch in June next year. The St Asaph St centre will have four birthing rooms and 20 postnatal rooms and is expected to be used for up to 2400 births a year.