Pilot Asian perinatal support programme sees more new parents helped in Waitematā

The leading cause of death for women who are pregnant or who have just given birth in Aotearoa is suicide.

Asian perinatal health referrals have increased in one Auckland health district, thanks to a pilot programme launched in January.

The Healthy Mother Healthy Future (HMHF) Asian perinatal wellbeing project, funded by the Ministry of Health to increase maternal health outcomes, has seen a 4.2% increase of Asian mental health referrals in Waitematā.

Historically, the region has had a “very low” Asian maternal mental health referral rate of 13.3%​ – despite Asian-newborn babies representing 31%​ of births in the area, Grace Ryu​, Asian health services operations manager, said.

But the low uptake of mental health services wasn’t due to a lack of need.

Supplied The rate of maternal mental health referrals for Asian parents in Waitematā has increased, but is still low compared to the number of births, said Asian health services operations manager Grace Ryu.

“This signalled to us a significant gap in access and a need for more culturally and holistically appropriate services,” said Ryu.

“Since the start of the programme, we have seen a referral rate of 17.5% – a 4.2% increase from previous years. It’s a small step but very significant.”

Barriers hindering parents in the Asian community seeking mental health support include: a lack of awareness of mental health disorders, limited knowledge of available services and lack of language or cultural support when accessing services.

“Talking about mental health is not always easy in many Asian cultures, where stigma still exists. There are fears of prejudice and discrimination, and many mothers are reluctant to talk about their struggles freely,” said Ryu.

UNSPLASH/Supplied The Healthy Mother Healthy Future Asian perinatal wellbeing project offers support for Asian mothers during the time of pregnancy and after their baby is born. (File photo)

The wellbeing project offers support for Asian mothers during the time of pregnancy and after their baby is born.

The initiative seeks to strengthen referral pathways, improve health literacy and emotional wellbeing awareness by delivering resources, and online workshops in multiple languages, said Ryu.

“Seminars, counselling, and practical social support are also provided to increase awareness of maternal mental health, and parent-infant wellbeing in the Asian community.”

One woman, a single mother in her early 40s, recently contacted Asian health services for help with her 12-day-old newborn.

“At the time we were contacted, she had no family, food, formula, or nappies, and she needed medication. She struggled speaking English and generally felt isolated.

“Because of the programme we were able to give her the services she needed, and she learnt from us it is OK to ask for help.”

A report released by The Helen Clark Foundation found between 10% and 20% of birthing parents may experience distress, significant enough to meet clinical definitions during the perinatal period.

Associate Fellow Dr Holly Walker,​ who authored the report Āhurutia Te Rito – It takes a village​, said the lack of access to specialist perinatal mental health support particularly for Māori, Pacific and Asian parents was, “widespread, complex, and systemic”.

Monique Ford/Stuff Dr Holly Walker, deputy director of the Helen Clark Foundation, released a report calling for more culturally appropriate perinatal mental health services. (File photo)

She said more support services delivered in a culturally appropriate way, was the best way to address the issue.

Associate minister of health Ayesha Verrall​ said the Government’s Budget 2022 investment of $10.1 million over four years in maternal mental health will be invested to fill gaps in care identified by last year’s maternal mental health stocktake.

“Last year’s stocktake identified cultural models of care need to be strengthened and there is an increasing complexity of need.

“We want to improve outcomes for people currently underserved by the system, particularly Māori, Pacific, and Asian families.”

Verrall said improving equity and eliminating the “postcode lottery” is a key focus of the health reforms, and additional funding the ministry has invested will help achieve this.