The 'miracle' of the author who regained her sight

Author Lynley Hood has had vision impairment for more than a decade. A study on back pain surprisingly restored her vision.

Dr Lynley Hood spent more than a decade almost blind.

But she can now see, following a “miraculous” recovery after she volunteered to take part in a study about back pain.

“I was reading in bed and my left eye went blurry. I put it down to tiredness, and put the light out,” she recalled of the moment she realised something was wrong.

The blurry patch was there the next morning, with specialists determining there had been some sort of haemorrhage after macular degeneration, a common eye disorder amongst people over 50, and glaucoma were ruled out.

READ MORE:

* TikTok star Jasmine Chiswell gives birth to baby boy

* Britney Spears shares rare photo with sons Sean and Jayden: 'My boys are so big now!'

* What happens if someone 'steals' your favourite baby name?



Over the coming weeks her right eye “would start to behave like an old television set”.

“It had gone all staticky,​ and that was my supposed good eye,” said Hood, 79, of what unfolded in late 2009.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Hood’s career as an author was affected by her deteriorating sight.

“I suddenly realised, ‘If my right eye goes like my left ... what will I do, how will I cope? I’ve got to read all those books on my bedside table’.

“My second thought was, ‘Can I even find the buttons on my phone to dial 111. This is it, I’m on the way out’.”

The award-winning Dunedin-based author, who wrote Minnie Dean: Her Life & Crimes, and City Possessed: The Christchurch Civic Crèche Case about the Peter Ellis case, was losing her sight.

“It was a mystery, and it continued to be mystery.”

Hood recalled looking at Dunedin’s city lights from her home on the hill, and suddenly seeing them turn off and on, then change colour.

But there were no reports of any incident in the media, it was just her eyes playing tricks on her.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Hood realised her sight was going when her eye went blurry as she read in bed.

“It was most peculiar,” said Hood, who was later diagnosed with acute zonal occult outer retinopathy disorder, a rare condition.

She was no longer able to read books, and that curtailed the research needed for her writing career.

“I couldn’t write any more books, because I had a reputation for meticulous research.”

Instead, she devoted her time to advocating for visually impaired people, including making submissions and filing Official Information Act requests.

Another learning curve for Hood was learning to ask people for assistance.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Hood’s sight has markedly improved since taking part in the medical study this year, and she can now read properly.

“It was a matter of saying to people, ‘I have terrible eyesight’.”

Earlier this year Hood volunteered for a University of Otago study into chronic back pain, which she had suffered since having an initially undiagnosed broken pelvis in late 2020.

“I had the most horrendous pain, even turning over in bed was difficult.”

The research was “dead boring”, involving putting on a swimming cap with electrodes designed to stimulate the brain.

“It never occurred to me that it would have any impact on my vision,” she said.

But the first time she noticed something had changed was after coming inside from gardening.

Normally she would experience blackness for 10 minutes or more, and had taken to wearing sunglasses and a hat outside.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Hood reads some of the letters from medical experts about her sight.

“I came inside, and could see perfectly well. I thought, ‘Something has happened’.”

Earlier this year she went for brunch with a friend, who asked how she could now read the menu.

“I read it without thinking,” Hood said.

Up until then she was only able to read on her iPad if the font size was greatly increased.

“My sight was improving, and now I needed to tell people, or otherwise they will think I’m a fraud for all these years.”

Her retinal specialist, Dr Harry Bradshaw, wrote in July: “I had the pleasure of catching up with Lynley, who may in fact be a miracle.

“With the variety of things wrong with her eyes I wasn’t really expecting her vision to ever get better, but somehow against all odds it has.”

Hood said she too was baffled.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Hood plans to resume her writing career in the near future.

She took no medication, no dietary supplements, no herbal remedies and “did not pray”.

“Throughout my entire 12 years of impaired vision I ate the same healthy, balanced diet I’d always eaten. To annoy the anti-vaxxers, I decided to attribute my recovery to the Covid vaccine.”

She recalled the brain stimulation she received for the lower back pain research.

But, interestingly, she was in the placebo group – which was given a “burst at the beginning and at the end”.

Researchers believed her improved sight wasn’t caused by the current stimulating her brain, but her eyes.

She has since found that brain stimulation for the likes of vision impairment is a growing area of research internationally.

Hood said regaining her sight, and the recent decision by the Supreme Court to quash the convictions against Peter Ellis meant she was now able to work on a follow-up to her book City Possessed.

“I’m sort of pinching myself.”