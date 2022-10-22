Woman in chronic pain has to raise $90k for jaw surgery - if she lived in Auckland it would be free

Nuk Korako is fundraising for his niece Renee Veal to have life-changing jaw surgery.

Access to healthcare is only getting worse, with long waiting lists, more specialist referrals being rejected, and people’s quality of life suffering. JOANNE NAISH reports.

If Renee Veal lived in Auckland she’d get surgery for her debilitating jaw condition for free. Because she lives in Christchurch, she’ll have to pay $90,000 for the surgery – or live with the pain.

The 27-year-old has a degenerative joint disease and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. Her chronic pain leaves her struggling to sleep, eat, smile and laugh.

“We kind of exhausted all the options. The only other option is a joint replacement, but that is not covered through the public system,” she says.

Veal is one of many unable to access specialist health care in New Zealand, including a man who can’t see a urologist because his condition is not cancer and a woman with a life-threatening skin condition who is reportedly unable to see a publicly-funded dermatologist because Christchurch doesn’t have any.

The replacement of New Zealand’s 20 district health boards with two national health agencies in July was meant to address health’s postcode lottery, but doctors say things have only got worse.

The surgery Veal needs – temporomandibular joint surgery – is publicly funded by Te Whatu Ora in Auckland, but not in Canterbury.

Her uncle, Environment Canterbury councillor Nuk Korako, decided to cycle from Rapaki to Bluff and Picton to raise money for her surgery. They have $8000 left to raise.

“I am in pain every day... I have migraines, tinnitus in my ears, I have trouble sleeping, eating, talking, smiling.”

She feels people have to be at their “very very worst” before anything is done, or they’re left to deal with it themselves.

There is a significant backlog for elective surgeries across New Zealand, and the waitlist for jaw surgery specifically has been closed for more than 12 months.

Stuff has reported several other cases of people desperate for jaw surgery, including Brittany Kremers who is still waiting for a date to have her surgery done privately after Kiwis donated $282,309.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Brittany Kremers was diagnosed with alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma stage 3 at the age of 8. After starting facial reconstruction, she has been told there is no funding to finish the job. (Video first published December 9, 2021)

Other specialities are also affected by the ongoing regional inequities.

A Christchurch man, who did not want to be named, says his GP told him his referral to see a urologist was rejected because his condition was not cancerous – a situation he might not be in if he lived in Auckland.

The rejection letter says Christchurch’s urology department is having unprecedented capacity constraints that are not forecast to improve in the foreseeable future.

“We are unable to accept referrals for a range of benign non-cancerous conditions... We understand that the impacts on quality of life, ability to function and fulfil employment duties and be a member of our community may be gravely impacted,” it says.

A Te Whatu Ora Auckland spokesperson says urology referrals for non-cancerous conditions from GPs are accepted in the region.

The Christchurch man says his quality of life is affected from having to urinate up to 10 times a night.

“I’m 68 and I have a heart condition. I think they look at my age and say there’s no point in fixing me up.”

Te Whatu Ora Canterbury interim district director Peter Bramley says the agency is trying to balance resources for urgent and life-threatening care with resources for planned care.

“We recognise the fact that some people with significant health concerns are not currently able to be seen in a timely way and we sincerely apologise for this.”

MARION VAN DIJK/Stuff Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury interim district director Peter Bramley has apologised for lack of timely care.

The agency has declined about 7% of all referrals and acceptance criteria has to be tightened or waitlists closed in some areas due to capacity issues.

“Staff sickness and lack of available beds due to the high numbers of very unwell people being admitted to hospital, along with vacancies in our workforce, is constraining our ability to provide some services to our community.”

Emergency care will always be available, Bramley says. A taskforce is investigating what needs to be done over the long term and will centrally co-ordinate the delivery of planned care over the next 12 to 24 months.

Christchurch GP Angus Chambers says not only is access to specialists getting worse, but access to primary care is also suffering. Some GPs now have wait times of up to six weeks, and many practices are not enrolling new patients.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Dr Bryan Betty, medical director of the College of GPs, warns if workforce shortages are not addressed, the problems we are seeing now will begin to repeat themselves every winter.

His practice has lost seven nurses to Australia in the last four months. He wants access to primary care made more affordable and workers given better pay and conditions.

“The restructure has taken enormous resources from frontline care in terms of money.”

This year’s health reforms meant people were spending time, money and “endless meetings” on setting up a new structure, instead of improving frontline care, he says.

Health Minister Andrew Little says getting rid of the so-called postcode lottery is one of the main reasons for reforming the health system by creating the new Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand and Te Aka Whai Ora – The Māori Health Authority.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Minister of Health Andrew Little says it is still early days for New Zealand’s national health service.

“It’s early days yet – the system only came into effect in July – but Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand is working hard on eliminating the variation in standards of health care across the country.”

Over the coming months, Te Whatu Ora will focus on employing more health workers, improving specialist services and strengthening public health services, Little says.

For many patients, this may mean they are offered the opportunity to go to health services outside their normal district or to a private hospital, so they can get specialist care sooner.

The interim New Zealand Health Plan, due to be released this month, will set out the first two years of action for how the two new health authorities will deliver services.

The two-year plan will include a range of actions to improve consistency across healthcare services nationwide.