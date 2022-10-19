'Oh well, it's just a lump': The struggle to get a breast cancer diagnosis at 32

Danielle Tolchard (Ngāti Porou) fought to get a diagnosis of breast cancer after she found a lump in May 2021 at the age of 32.

Danielle Tolchard was in the shower when she found the lump.

“It was quite prominent and just appeared out of nowhere overnight.”

Tolchard (Ngāti Porou) says her first two referrals for a mammogram were rejected and she was told she would be on a four-month waiting list for a scan.

The Hastings woman could not stump up the costs for a private mammogram and figured the red, inflamed lump was probably an infection.

“I was quite blase about it. If I took it a bit more seriously, I would have been more pushy. I was like, ‘oh well, it’s just a lump, it will go away’.”

It was only when her general practice doctor persisted and wrote a third referral that scans and a biopsy revealed it was not just a lump – Tolchard had an aggressive form of triple-negative breast cancer at the age of 32. She had no family history of breast cancer.

After several surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation treatment, Tolchard is now symptom-free but wants to raise the importance of self-checking and paying attention to changes.

The Breast Cancer Foundation says clinicians must take younger women seriously if they present with symptoms. The foundation also wants to see young women have better access to the latest drugs and clinical trials.

Foundation chief executive Ah-Leen Rayner​ said nearly 400 New Zealand women under the age of 45 were diagnosed with breast cancer every year.

“What we know about those 400 is they are twice as likely to have larger cancers and they are more likely to be aggressive grade 3 tumours.

“When you combine all that ... you have cancer that is much harder to treat.”

Rayner urged women to be persistent with clinicians if they did find a lump.

“We are conditioned to take advice from health professionals because they have had years of training. Nobody knows your body like you do, there is no qualification for that.”

New Zealand women don’t qualify for free routine screening until the age of 45, so early detection in women came down to self-checks and ‘‘knowing your normal’’, Rayner said.

“The best time to do a self-check is just after your menstrual cycle ends.”

Mammograms were “not that useful in people under the age of 35”, Auckland breast cancer surgeon Michael Puttick said.

“The younger people are, the less effective mammograms become as breast tissue is more dense, X-rays don't penetrate as well.”

Mammograms were also more likely to pick up benign, harmless things in younger women, Puttick said, “and your yield of cancers is lower, so it is trying to find that balance around what is the most effective but does the least harm”.

As less screening was done in 2020 due to Covid-19, Puttick said his colleagues expected a jump in diagnoses this year but he stressed treatment was still available despite the pressures on the health system.

“Anyone with cancer is getting good treatment and getting it promptly but the flipside, perhaps, is people are waiting longer for discretionary operations, like breast reconstructions and nipple reconstructions.”