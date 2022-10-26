From breast cancer fundraiser to survivor

Debra Brooks “cried for weeks” after her diagnosis, but says her cancer was caught early and is the easiest kind to treat.

Debra Brooks did the pink walks, the breakfasts and street appeals, all without knowing one day she’d be diagnosed with breast cancer.

About 300 Waikato women are diagnosed with breast cancer every year, and it’s the leading cause of death for Kiwi women under the age of 65.

Brooks, 61, from Huntly, thought nothing of having her regular mammogram in 2022, but “cried for weeks” after the results.

The wife, mother and grandmother was called back for more testing on March 21, before being diagnosed on the 30th.

“They caught it really early and to be fair it’s called ductal carcinoma in situ which, if you’re going to get breast cancer, it’s the really early one, and it’s the easiest one to treat.”

The treatment plan was formulated straight away, so Brooks knew what was coming.

Her first surgery was on May 10, to take 10cm out of her right breast.

”Then I got told they didn’t get it all out. So they went back in again and took another 3cm out. And then a week later I was told they had got it all out, so I was like, yay, gone.”

At the end of August she started radiotherapy, grateful she didn’t require chemotherapy.

“To me, I breezed through radiotherapy, it was Monday to Friday, I didn’t get any real side effects. For me a breast cancer diagnosis was devastating, but I breezed through six months of it reasonably easily I think, compared to what some people go through.”

Brooks still gets emotional remembering telling her husband - who was devastated - son and daughter that she had cancer.

Covid restrictions meant Brooks had to do all the appointments by herself. She was allowed a support person when she went in for surgery.

“I was really upset when the prisoners were talking about not being able to have visitors, and I was like, you’ve made a conscious choice to do something bad to end up in jail, and I haven’t made any conscious decision to get cancer and I can’t have a support person with me at hospital.”

Brooks has now finished treatment and will have regular checks.

She has always been a proactive supporter of fundraising for breast cancer and that’s not going to change.

“Before Covid I collected for two or three years, and I’ve always gone to various Pink Ribbon breakfasts, and I’ve been involved in the walks for more than five years.

“I just thought it was one [cause] that was worthwhile for no particular reason.”

She was also involved in a female motorsport team that competed in an endurance race at Hampton Downs, “with pink stuff all over the car supporting breast cancer”.

Brooks said immediately you think the worst, but she’s been lucky.

“I am feeling great now. With the cancer diagnosis, I realised I needed to change some things I was doing. Just subtle things like how you treat yourself. So I have taken up walking again and eating a bit more sensibly and I’m feeling better than I’ve felt in a long time because I’ve made the conscious decision to look after myself.”

Volunteer collectors are being sought for the Pink Ribbon Street Appeal on Friday and Saturday. To sign up for a two-hour shift, visit pinkribbonvolunteer.org.nz.