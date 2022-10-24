Nurses 'fearful' of working in overloaded hospital emergency departments

A review is under way after a patient died after leaving Christchurch Hospital’s emergency department because it was too busy, before later returning and being admitted to intensive care.

Nurses across New Zealand are growing ever more fearful of going to work as another person dies after leaving a busy hospital emergency department.

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) is calling for urgent changes to be made before it happens again.

A review is under way after a person left Christchurch Hospital’s emergency department (ED) on Sunday last week and later died after returning and being admitted to an intensive care unit.

NZNO president Anne Daniels​ said there has been a growing concern from ED nurses about their ability to keep patients safe.

The Christchurch death comes just five months after a 51-year-old woman died after leaving Auckland’s Middlemore Hospital emergency department because of long waits. Her death could have been prevented if she was seen, a Middlemore Hospital emergency doctor said.

Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury’s chief medical officer Richard French said the patient left the Christchurch Hospital ED and deteriorated shortly after leaving.

They returned to the ED where they were seen immediately. But the patient did not respond to medical treatment and died the following day.

French said the ED was very busy during this period which meant waiting times were longer than usual.

“Our heartfelt sympathies remain with the whānau at this difficult time.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The person left the emergency department at Christchurch Hospital when the wait times were longer than usual.

Te Whatu Ora Waitaha would not comment further on the case, so it remains unclear how long the person was waiting before they left.

A formal review of the care provided to the person was under way, French said.

Daniels said nurses were telling her of instances of queues out the door of EDs, no seats left in the waiting room and ambulances parked up outside waiting for a triage nurse to see their patient.

Such scenarios are playing out across the country, she said.

“I have been talking to nurses in Christchurch and around the country who work in ED and they are becoming quite fearful of working in the triage role.”

On October 8, Christchurch’s ED was 11 nurses short for its afternoon shift.

At the time, a nurse, who did not want to be named, said the situation was “quite distressing and frightening for those nurses on the floor”.

The team was 11 nurses short for the 2.30pm shift, which would have left the floor’s staffing level at about 52%.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Nursing leaders have major concerns about waiting times in hospital EDs and are demanding action.

Daniels, who is also an ED nurse, said following the Middlemore death she warned that the problems with EDs were not going away and more people would die if nothing was done.

“Unfortunately, I have been correct in this situation,” she said.

“We need to start doing things differently and reduce the risk to patients and ourselves. We cannot continue to wait one more day. We cannot put another person at risk of dying.”

A lack of resources in the primary health care and aged care sectors was contributing to the ED situation, Daniels said.

There were not enough general practitioners (GPs), and some people were having to wait weeks for an appointment, so ended up in ED much sicker than those in the past, she said.

“The people we are seeing are really sick and need to be seen as soon as possible.”

Daniels said more work was needed to recruit and retain nurses.

She believed the Government needed to offer free fees to nursing students and provide pay parity for all nurses, no matter where they worked.

“We have an opportunity to start doing things differently.”

Figures released under the Official Information Act show the percentage of people being admitted to hospital within six hours of presenting to Christchurch’s ED fell from 90% in the three months to July 2019 to 68% in the same period in 2022.

It fell from 88% to 68% in Auckland and variances across the country ranged from as low as 29% in MidCentral and as high as 89% in Tairāwhiti in the three months to July 2022.

A coroner berated Canterbury District Health Board in 2017 when a dying man was discharged to a bus stop wearing pyjamas because Christchurch Hospital staff felt he was a “nuisance” and “faking” his illness.

Neil David Jones, 47, then lay on the footpath for six hours while members of the public tried to get doctors to help him. He was eventually trespassed from the hospital and taken to a shelter, where he vomited blood.

An ambulance took him back to hospital, where he died two days later.