86-year-old survives legionnaires' disease as spring numbers spike

Allan Rutherford, 86, spent 10 days in hospital with pneumonia after catching the potentially fatal legionnaires' disease from a load of soil he bought for his Christchurch garden.

An 86-year-old Christchurch man who survived legionnaires’ disease is one of 141 cases caught in a spring spike of the potentially fatal disease.

Allan Rutherford, a keen gardener, believes he caught the disease from a trailer load of soil he bought about a month ago.

A couple of days after dumping it outside his garage at his Bishopdale home and bagging about a third of it he began to feel ill and was struggling to breathe.

“I just didn’t feel right,” he said.

READ MORE:

* 'Coughing blood and on my back for six days': gardening led to Legionnaires' disease

* Two Central Otago friends die from legionnaires' disease weeks apart

* Three cases of Legionnaire's disease in eight days in the Tasman district

* Dangers of potting mix highlighted after death of Christchurch gardener



The next morning he went to his local 24-hour medical centre where it was found he had an extremely high temperature.

He was put in an ambulance and sent to hospital.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Allan Rutherford bought new soil for his Bishopdale garden and contracted legionnaires' disease.

Rutherford spent the next 10 days there where he was “pretty damn crook” with pneumonia, caused by the legionella bacteria.

Legionnaires' disease (or legionellosis) is an uncommon but dangerous – potentially fatal – type of pneumonia.

There are various types, but one of the main strains is often caused by bacteria found in compost and potting mixes.

As of October 17 there had been 141​ cases in New Zealand this year, and officials had already started seeing a rise in springtime disease notifications.

STUFF Mishandling potting mix can cause the potentially fatal Legionnaires' disease. (Video first published January 10, 2019)

In the Auckland region, case numbers across all types in the year to date are the highest they’ve been in five years, Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand) said.

Once in the lungs, the bacteria multiply and may cause a mild illness without pneumonia, called Pontiac fever, or the more severe illness with pneumonia (legionnaires’).

The best protection is to wear a well-fitting mask and gloves, dampening down soil and washing hands after working with new soil and compost.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Rutherford has bought a commercial gas mask with a double filter to wear when dealing with new soil and compost.

Rutherford, a former farmer, motel owner and IT specialist, said he had heard of legionnaires’ disease previously but had not taken much notice.

As soon as he returned home form hospital he went out and bought a commercial gas mask with a double filter.

“And I use it,” he said.

A month later he was still recovering from the disease, which he said had knocked him for six.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff A month after contracting legionnaires disease’ Allan Rutherford still becomes breathless easily.

“I’ll work away outdoors, like I’m building a deck at the moment, and I can only do five or six shovels full, and I’ve got to go and sit down.

“There’s things I can’t do. I get breathless.”

Before contracting legionnaires’ disease he was walking 9000 steps a day.

Now he can only manage about 2000 or 3000 steps each day, but hopes it will continue to build up.

“I’ve got plenty of projects on the go,” he said.