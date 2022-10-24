4-year-old boy died after long wait at Wellington hospital emergency department, parents say

The grieving parents are questioning whether more could be done to save him. (Aired October 24, 2022).

A 4-year-old boy died after being sent away from a Wellington hospital and then after a long wait at an emergency department at another, his parents have told media.

The child’s parents told Newshub on Monday that they wanted to know why their son was not assessed properly.

After turning up at Porirua’s Kenepuru Community Hospital and presenting the child, who was complaining of neck pain, doctors sent the child home “after misdiagnosing him”, Newshub reported.

Over the next two days, the child’s condition deteriorated, with his arms swelling up, his mother told the programme.

READ MORE:

* Sydney teenager dies with meningitis and Covid-19 in hospital

* Urgent custody application for child with life-threatening condition sent to wrong office

* Mother jailed for violence that left her baby daughter permanently brain damaged



Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff A child died at Wellington Regional Hospital’s emergency department after being sent away from Kenepuru Community Hospital, the report claimed.

The child was then taken to Wellington Regional Hospital’s emergency department.

The family said many doctors and nurses told them that the child was in an OK condition, despite blisters appearing on his skin that was also swelling up.

The mother said it took staff too long to identify the child’s condition. “It was seven hours that we were just sitting there,” she told Newshub.

The child later died.

In a statement, John Tait, interim director for Te Whatu Ora Capital, Coast and Hutt Valley said the DHB expressed its sincerest sympathies to the patient’s family and invited them to discuss any concerns they had around the clinical care provided to the child.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National’s health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says New Zealanders are not getting timely access to the care they need.

As the matter was before the coroner and the Health and Disability Commissioner, it wouldn’t be appropriate to comment on the case, he said.

However, Tait said the region’s health services continued to feel pressure due to staff illness, increased demand for services, and winter ailments.

“Patient safety and wellbeing is our highest priority, and we have measures, such as service plans, in place to ensure the best level of care possible. Staff work extremely hard to keep patients safe and supported, and to deliver safe care and treatment at all times.”

People who presented to ED were prioritised for treatment based on their assessed level of clinical need, Tait said. Patients assessed as not having an urgent need may wait longer to see a clinician, he said.

National’s health spokesperson Shane Reti said emergency department wait times around the country were getting worse each year.

Stuff The child was earlier sent away from Kenepuru Community Hospital.

“Vulnerable New Zealanders are not getting timely access to the care they desperately need,” Reti said.

The death is one of several high-profile ones at short-staffed emergency departments this year with long wait times.

On Saturday it was announced that a review would happen after a person who left Christchurch’s busier than usual emergency department later died.

In June this year a patient died at Middlemore Hospital’s emergency department in Auckland after presenting with a severe headache. She was told it would likely be hours before she could be seen and she left. She returned to the hospital in an ambulance a few hours later after a “massive” brain haemorrhage and died the next day.