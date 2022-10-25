Summary: Two recent deaths put spotlight on swamped emergency departments, workforce shortages

Sebby Chua, 4, dances with his younger brother Sedric, just a few days before he died of an infection.

Two deaths reported over the weekend have highlighted the issue of overstretched and short-staffed hospital emergency departments.

In one case, a four-year-old boy visited two hospitals before he died. His parents are now making a painful journey to the Philippines with his ashes.

In another case, a patient died after leaving Christchurch’s busy emergency department.

In light of the recent deaths, deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said New Zealand was in a global competition for skilled health workers.

Why is this important?

Two deaths reported over the long weekend have thrust the issue back into the spotlight.

Sebby Chua, 4, visited Porirua’s Kenepuru Community Hospital in September. He was sent away after being diagnosed with a virus.

A few days later, his parents took him to Wellington hospital about 10am, after his legs and arms started to swell. He died about 7.30pm.

Neil Arvin Chua/Supplied The family of 4-year-old Sebby Chua, who died suddenly of an infection, wonder if more could have been done to help him.

In Christchurch, a review is under way after a person left the busier than usual emergency department and later died.

Concerns about swamped EDs were also highlighted by an independent report into the death of a woman in June. The woman left the Middlemore emergency department after being told she likely wouldn’t be seen for hours.

The report described Middlemore as dysfunctional, overcrowded and unsafe.

What is driving the issues at hospitals?

Robertson told the AM Show on Tuesday that New Zealand was competing with other countries for skilled health workers.

“There is a global shortage in the health workforce,” Robertson said.

“We’re competing hard to get those people to come into New Zealand, but there definitely is strain within our health system when it comes to those staffing issues.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson says there is a global shortage of health workers, and New Zealand is competing hard to attract them.

While “plenty” of nurses were trained in this country, it was necessary to continually recruit more, he said.

“Nursing has always been a global workforce. A lot of New Zealand-trained nurses end up going overseas. We end up bringing people in from other countries,” Robertson said.

Closing the border to try to keep Covid out had made the problem worse.

So is this a new issue?

The Government had increased funding to the “health system overall” by about 40% since it had been in office, Robertson said. Numbers of both doctors and nurses had increased about 20%.

Australasian College of Emergency MedicineNZ chair Dr Kate Allan told AM it was “an incredibly challenging time at the moment”.

Clearly there were not enough nurses, she said.

“Our nurses particularly are burnt out, and there are better opportunities overseas, so we are losing staff,” Allan said.

“This is absolutely a systemic issue that has been through successive governments for many years, and it has been building.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF An independent report said Middlemore Hospital was dysfunctional, overcrowded and unsafe.

Last week Dr John Bonning, from the Australasian College of Emergency Medicine, told RNZ massive overcrowding in EDs was a nationwide problem.

The long list of patients waiting

The cases of patients dying are just part of the issue.

Information on Tuesday showed 5555 patients have been on planned care waiting lists for more than 12 months, an increase of 1832 over three months. Half were on orthopaedic or general surgery lists.

“There is so much uncertainty,” Counties Manukau Health Chief Medical Officer Dr Andrew Connolly, who chaired the taskforce into planned care, said.

“I would challenge any of us to describe a health system anywhere in the world that is fully staffed and full resourced to meet all the challenges we have faced.”