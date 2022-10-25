Woman waited three hours for first assessment in overcrowded ED before dying in ICU

The person left the emergency department at Christchurch Hospital when the wait times were longer than usual. (File photo)

A leaked email to staff has revealed Christchurch Hospital’s emergency department had double the number of patients it was resourced for on the night a woman walked out due to long wait times and then later died.

A formal review of the woman’s care is currently underway after she arrived at the emergency department (ED) on the evening of Sunday, October 16 and died in the hospital’s intensive care unit the following day.

In an email sent to hospital staff and subsequently leaked to Chris Lynch Media, a senior manager at the hospital said the woman arrived at the emergency department at 5.11pm, and waited three hours for her first assessment.

The patient then left, not wanting to wait any longer. She got to her car before she collapsed, and was taken back inside by her daughter.

She was seen immediately and transferred to the intensive care unit, where she died the following morning.

The patient had been triaged correctly, the email said, and this was a system failure, not a case of staff failing to do their job correctly.

The manager said the ED was overcrowded at the time, and had double the number of patients it was resourced for.

A formal review is under way after the death of a patient who waited for hours to be seen at Christchurch Hospital's Emergency Department.

A Health NZ spokesperson said the email was sent to clarify the facts for ED staff, who had been upset by some of the media coverage of the death.

“Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury acknowledges that Christchurch Hospital’s ED needs more clinical staff – we are in the throes of recruiting significantly more staff for ED with a specific targeted campaign about to start,” the spokesperson said.

“Most of our services are carrying significant vacancies due to the fact it’s a global market for talented health professionals and there are worldwide shortages.”

Te Whatu Ora’s Waitaha Canterbury chief medical officer Richard French said he could not provide any further comment on the woman’s death as the review was underway.

“However, we acknowledge our emergency department has been very busy and this means that sometimes people do have to wait longer than they usually would to be seen.

“We have processes in place to ensure we continue to provide appropriate healthcare to our community, with those who are the most unwell being seen first.”

So far in October, 71.7% of patients who turned up to Christchurch Hospital’s ED were treated within six hours, he said.

“This is lower than we would like and is due to a number of factors, including multiple trauma incidents occurring, acutely unwell people presenting to ED, staff shortages due to illness and vacancies, and the flow on effect to the ED as our primary care and urgent care facilities are also under pressure.”

On the day the woman arrived at hospital, 374 people presented to the emergency department, he said, and numbers had since ranged from 322 to 374 people seen in ED each day.

“We have excellent specialised and experienced nurses, doctors and allied health professionals working in our ED. Our staff are working extremely hard in challenging circumstances, and we greatly appreciate the commitment and compassion they show every day.”

A recent Te Whatu Ora’s Waitaha Canterbury newsletter said on average 30% of all people coming into the emergency department needed to be admitted to hospital for further treatment.

Former Australasian College of Emergency Medicine president John Bonning said there would be more deaths related to EDs, and changes needed to be made.

He said the number of people going through EDs did not tell the full story, and the length of time they were waiting and being cared for needed to be taken into account.

Since there were often no beds in the hospital for ED patients to be admitted, they were being cared for longer in ED – which tied up emergency staff and meant they could not see new patients as quickly as they once could.



“We are looking after patients for a prolonged amount of time.”

New Zealand College of GPs medical director Bryan Betty said the health system was working at capacity at the moment.

GP practices were operating at capacity which had a direct flow on effect to other areas of the health system, including emergency departments.

He said in New Zealand there were 74 GPs for every 100,000 people, while in Australia it was 118 per 100,000.

New Zealand needed to be training more GPs and while the Government was funding more training places, it would take quite a while to come through the system.

Additional reporting by Tina Law.