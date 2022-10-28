Work under way to recruit staff at Christchurch Hospital's under-pressure ED

Health Minister Andrew Little says the health workforce - and making sure there are enough workers - is his top priority.

Christchurch Hospital’s under-pressure emergency department has 16 vacancies for nurses and doctors as management works to urgently fill more than 300 positions across all its services.

Te Whata Ora Health Waitaha, formerly Canterbury DHB, says it is about to launch a targeted recruitment campaign, but notes there is a worldwide shortage of health professionals.

It comes as newly released figures show there were more than 8000 vacancies in the Te Whatu Ora workforce nationally as at the end of June, and of those more than 7000 were in clinical care and support roles.

However, there is some good news on the horizon for recruiters as the Nursing Council of New Zealand registered a record number of internationally-qualified nurses in September – 621 compared to a pre-Covid average of 250 per month.

* Summary: Two recent deaths put spotlight on swamped emergency departments, workforce shortages

* Nurses 'fearful' of working in overloaded hospital emergency departments

* More than 10,000 people on Southern hospital wait lists

* Taranaki's midwife shortage reaching critical levels as stressed workers resign



Te Whatu Ora’s interim workforce lead Ailsa Claire said work was under way to establish a national rural hospital locum coordination service with Hauora Taiwhenua in the first half of next year.

The new service would focus on supporting and strengthening the rural health workforce to meet ongoing challenges and be responsive to rural whānau and community needs.

“It will implement initiatives and activities to attract and grow a pool of New Zealand-based and international locum doctors to help alleviate rural hospital medical workforce shortages,” she said.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Minister of Health Andrew Little says workforce issues are his top priority.

She said work was under way to help overseas doctors to complete internships in community-based settings, to increase the number of doctors trained in New Zealand and to make it easier for overseas nurses to gain registration to work in New Zealand.

She said 225 nurses had been given funding to complete competency programmes to return to the workforce and an international recruitment centre for health workers would be set up by early November.

Waitaha Canterbury has 257 fulltime equivalent (FTE) nursing vacancies and 60 FTE medical vacancies.

Becky Hickmott, executive director of nursing at Te Whatu Ora Waitaha, said some of those roles had been recruited, but the person had not started work yet.

Two new doctors had been appointed to its emergency department (ED) and it was looking for another two while also conducting interviews to fill 12.5 fulltime equivalent (FTE) ED nursing positions.

In addition to this, approval had been given to hire another 39.9 FTE nurses for safe staffing of ED.

A formal review is under way after a woman walked out of the Christchurch Hospital ED on Sunday, October 26 due to long wait times and later died. It is understood she waited three hours for her first full assessment after being triaged by a nurse.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Christchurch Hospital’s emergency department is under pressure with staff shortages.

It has since been revealed the ED had double the number of patients it was resourced for that night. It was one of the busiest 24 hours ED had experienced.

In a staff newsletter earlier this week, Te Whatu Ora Waitaha interim district director Peter Bramley said the review would determine if there were opportunities for improvements.

Health Minister Andrew Little has criticised the organisation, saying some of its staffing issues were due to a long delay in it implementing a safe staffing management system, first introduced to the country in 2007.

He said the hospital had been the last to get on board with the system, which was used to determined safe staffing numbers.

“It’s pretty evident that by not being as far advanced as pretty much every other hospital that is one of the challenges that current management of Christchurch Hospital is facing,” Little said.

However, hospitals across the country are also reporting staffing issues.

Hickmott said a collective agreement with nurses, signed in August 2018, saw the Government agree to fund the safe staffing management system.

She said other health boards had chosen to implement it before 2018. She did not say why the former Canterbury board did not do the same.

One of the most important things that could be done right now was to ensure the hospitals were fully staffed, Hickmott said.

“Most of our services are carrying vacancies due to the fact it’s a global market for talented health professionals and there are significant worldwide shortages.”

She said the hospital was about to start a targeted recruitment campaign.

Little said workforce was his top priority.

“It’s the one thing I’m working every day with health officials to address and to deal with. We have got to fill those gaps, which is challenging in a world that is so short of health care workers anyway.”

He said he was satisfied that everything that could be done was being done to improve workforce issues, but he could not say when those issues would be resolved.

Little encouraged people to still go to ED if they felt they needed to because it was still the safest place for them to be.

Nursing Council deputy registrar Clare Prendergast said there was a global increase in nurses migrating, and she hoped it would have a positive impact on New Zealand’s workforce.