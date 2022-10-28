Burnout, depression and anxiety increasingly common among doctors

Professor Frank Frizelle has co-authored an editorial in the New Zealand Medical Journal calling for more data on doctors’ mental health.

Female doctors are almost 50% more at risk of suicide compared to the general population, according to international research.

Professors Roger Mulder and Frank Frizelle have written an editorial for the New Zealand Medical Journal which says burnout, depression and anxiety are increasingly common among doctors.

Mulder said he could not find any data which monitored the rate of suicide among New Zealand doctors, but a survey with consultants in a New Zealand hospital before Covid-19 found 45% were burnt out.

“This is likely to have increased with the present frustrating work environment...The most common contributors to suicide risk are burnout, depression, alcohol and drug disorders, and compassion fatigue,” he said.

Mulder said he was surprised to find no data existed for New Zealand doctors.

A 2004 review of international data showed female doctors took their own lives at 227% the rate of the general population. Male doctors committed suicide at 141% the rate of other men.

However, a more recent review reported that male physicians had a lower rate than men in general while female doctors still had a higher rate of 146% the rate of other women, he said.

A series of meta-analyses estimated the prevalence of depression to be 27% in medical students, 29% in resident doctors, and up to 60% in practising doctors.

According to Statistics New Zealand, there was a significant increase in the proportion of people with poor mental wellbeing, up from 22% in 2018 to 28% in 2021.

Mulder said doctors felt guilt for not being able to deliver the care their patients required even if staff shortages and an underfunded health system were beyond their control.

He said doctors feared seeking help because some doctors who had spoken publicly about their mental health had been disciplined.

“Doctors tend to neglect their own need for psychiatric, emotional, or medical help, and are more critical of themselves and others. They are more likely to blame themselves for their illnesses and feel they have failed by becoming mentally unwell,” he said.

123RF A survey of New Zealand consultants in one hospital reported 45% were burnt out before the Covid-19 pandemic

A 2012 study found most doctors out of work with mental illness reported feeling guilty, ashamed and fearful. They were also stigmatised within and outside the profession, leaving them isolated and sad.

Most described a lack of support from colleagues, which may help explain why 41% of doctors said they would not disclose their mental illness.

He said suicide in doctors was associated with multiple issues, including long working hours, increasing administration, lack of support, and dealing with death.

Mulder called for more research and data collection on the issue.

“Interventions are more likely to be effective if there [is] good data,” he said.

The most useful interventions focussed on improving doctors’ mental health including reducing workload and improving teamwork and communication.

“However, changing organisations is complex, time-consuming and costly, and almost impossible in the present time given the difficulty in bringing in staff from overseas at present,” he said.

He urged doctors to seek support from Te Kaunihera Rata o Aotearoa Medical Council of New Zealand, Medical Protection Society and Medical Assurance Society.

“The creation of Te Whatu Ora seems an ideal time to review workloads, administrative teamwork, and the complaints procedures that doctors are exposed to,” he said.

Where to get help: