Southland radiology department operating without accreditation

Southland Hospital’s then 16-year-old MRI scanner was replaced with a $2 million Philips Ambition MRI scanner in 2020. The previous one had been bought through community fundraising efforts. [File photo]

Southland Hospital’s radiology department has been operating without accreditation since 2014.

The hospital’s International Accreditation New Zealand (IANZ) accreditation was suspended in December 2014 after the body raised concerns about staffing numbers and equipment.

A Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand spokesperson said the department had almost doubled its staffing numbers since the suspension and was applying to have the suspension lifted.

IANZ accreditation is not compulsory in the public sector and the spokesperson said the hospital had been able to continue safely providing scans during the past seven years.

Southland is one of two hospitals in New Zealand – alongside Palmerston North Hospital – where radiology departments are operating without IANZ accreditation.

Another five – Wellington Regional Hospital, Hutt Hospital, Hawke’s Bay Hospital, Nelson Hospital and Whanganui Hospital – are at risk of losing theirs.

When last assessed in 2014, Southland Hospital was found to have poor internal audit processes, poor communication and not enough staff.

The assessors were also concerned about resourcing and equipment in the radiology department.

IANZ chief executive Dr Brian Young explained that the accreditation body – which is responsible for overseeing many New Zealand industries – doesn’t have the authority to stop hospitals from providing radiology services.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Southland Hospital is one of two regional New Zealand hospitals that have been operating with an unaccredited radiology department. [File photo]

It can only remove or suspend the accreditation – which was internationally-recognised evidence of quality and technical competence, he said.

“If a radiology service continues to operate, it presumably reflects confidence that the unit can continue safe delivery of some or all of its services.”

Radiologist Dr Mike Baker is a committee member for the New Zealand Branch of the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Radiologists.

He doesn’t think the loss of accreditation is something Kiwis need to necessarily be worried about.

He called it a “nice to have” that provided a benchmark for minimum standards, but said public hospitals weren’t required to achieve these benchmarks, he said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff A Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand spokesperson said radiology departments throughout New Zealand were under pressure but provided 2.5 million examinations to patients annually. [File photo]

A Te Whatu Ora spokesperson said accreditation for New Zealand radiology departments was initiated in the 1980s but gained little traction until ACC mandated it for reimbursements from private practises.

Public departments eventually sought accreditation too, as an extra layer of quality assurance, he said, but they were primarily monitored by HealthCERT – the country’s over-arching regulator for hospital services.

Equipment and facilities were monitored by the Ministry of Health‘s Office of Radiation Safety, the spokesperson said.

IANZ standards could be particularly difficult for regional hospitals to achieve, he said, because of their cost, the administrative work it involved and smaller budgets and staffing.

When Southland Hospital lost its accreditation in 2014, medical imaging technologist (MIT) staffing numbers had dropped to 15 FTE.

PETER MEECHAM/STUFF Health Minister Andrew Little says the health workforce - and making sure there are enough workers - is his top priority.

It now has a budget for 35.7 FTE, with 31.7 MITs currently employed and four due to start in early 2023.

The department employs 2.8 FTE radiologists, but it budgeted for four.

The hospital was now working through the paperwork to have the suspension lifted, but this had been delayed because of the extensive document reviews required while the department had been dealing with busier than usual volumes, the spokesperson said.

The A Te Whatu Ora Southern spokesperson said the hospital continued to offer “excellent radiology services” with staff working extra where they could to make sure levels were maintained.