Nurses who work for Plunket, GPs and iwi providers walk off job for fair pay

Nurses who work for Plunket, GPs, and with iwi and Māori providers have walked off the job as part of a nationwide rally that saw the healthcare workers demand pay at the same level of nurses who work for Health New Zealand.

About 4200 nurses, part of the NZ Nurses Organisation union, went on strike for four hours between 10am and 2pm on Thursday, from Auckland to Dunedin, after more than a year of failed negotiations with their employers.

It comes after the Government passed its Fair Pay Agreements legislation on Wednesday night, which empowers trade unions to negotiate minimum rates of pay across sectors.

It’s unclear what the new law may do for striking nurses, with NZ Nurses Organisation communications advisor Rob Zorn saying it was preoccupied with strike action on Thursday and, as such, unable to answer questions about the bill.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Nurses gather in Christchurch for the four-hour strike on Thursday.

The Government needs to stump up more money to recognise parity “across all nursing”, NZ Nurses Organisation kaiwhakahaere Kerri Nuku said at Wellington’s Midland Park on Thursday.

Nurses wanted to draw attention to their cause as negotiations with employers were failing, Nuku said. The more than 20,000 nurses who worked across Plunket, GPs and with iwi and Māori providers were at the same skill level as nurses who worked in hospitals, but were paid significantly less.

Tania Roberts-Thomson, a Porirua-based Plunket nurse who was striking in Wellington, said some nurses working for providers were paid up to 25% less than their Health NZ counterparts. Her son aged in his 20s was earning more than her.

It was ironic the Government passed its Fair Pay Agreements legislation this week, Roberts-Thomson said, but it was “particularly ironic” the Government was saying it wanted to target low health outcomes for Māori and Pasifika populations when workers for those providers were not even paid equitably.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The nurses want to be paid the same amount as their colleagues who work with Health NZ.

The Government needed to boost nursing recruitment drives, encourage nursing studies, and bring more migrant nurses into the country, she said.

“We’re all nurses, we all do our best – we care. And we do our job because we care, but kindness doesn’t pay the bills.

It feels like sometimes we’re taken advantage of because of our nature to care for people. That’s just not fair,” Roberts-Thomson said.

Wellington Plunket nurse Hannah Cook said many nurses who did not work for Health NZ were leaving for organisations which offered higher salaries. Her family had taken in a boarder to help pay bills.

Tom Lee/Stuff Nurses strike in Hamilton on Thursday.

Cook said it was “awful” to strike and nobody wanted to, but nurses with the same skills, qualifications and responsibilities needed to be paid equally. “I am always hopeful,” she said.

ACT’s health spokesperson, Brooke van Velden, said the Government’s failure to consider nurses outside Health NZ was creating “chaos” in the health system, adding the current pay gap was “discriminatory” and the country was losing too many nurses to Australia.