New health plan revealed, but benefits of radical shake-up 'will take time'

Health bosses have unveiled the first national plan which will underpin the new health system for the next two years, after the Government promised a radical shakeup of the sector including a prioritisation of Māori health.

The interim plan, announced in Taupō Hospital on Friday morning, has six key priority actions for Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand and Te Aka Whai Ora - Māori Health Authority, and serves as a guide for how the Government broadly plans to deliver on its intentions.

Health New Zealand chair Rob Campbell said the plan “marks a new level of transparency and accountability for the health system”. It will “evolve”, he said, but sets out planned activities and reporting within the new systems.

“It does not reflect everything that we will be doing over the next two years but lays out a foundational set of actions towards our goals,” he said in the report.

“The benefits of becoming one system will take time to be realised but the changes we start in this interim plan build a momentum where working as one system, with our workforces, our providers and our partner agencies becomes the platform for innovation, changes and excellence.”

Its first priority action was to place whānau at the heart of the system to improve equity and outcomes.

This was followed by embedding the Treaty of Waitangi across the health sector, developing an inclusive workforce, keeping people safe and well in their communities, developing digital services to provide more care in homes and communities, and establishing the new health authorities as financially sustainable systems.

The Government has consistently had to defend the reforms which centralised healthcare in an effort to salve poor access, especially for Māori and people in rural areas.

The legislation underpinning the reform passed its third reading in June and the new entities came into existence on July 1. Clinicians broadly supported the changes but raised concerns about the timing: during major workforce shortages, a blockbuster winter, and the pandemic.

Since then, emergency departments have come increasingly under the spotlight after a several high-profile deaths, including that of a four-year-old,

Surgical wait times also continue to grow. Health New Zealand announced the new plan to clear planned-care waiting lists on Tuesday, but was unable to put a timeline on the task which amounts to about 5.2 months of work and an extra 30,000 procedures.