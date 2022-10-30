Christchurch's Pink Ribbon Walk to raise awareness of breast health 'positive, upbeat'

Kelly Graham dressed up as Pink Panther at the Pink Ribbon Walk in Christchurch on Sunday.

North Hagley Park was a sea of pink on Sunday as about 1250 people took part in the Pink Ribbon Walk to celebrate breast cancer survivors and raise breast health awareness.

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ head of fundraising Nicky Sinclair-Perkins said it was the eight walk in Christchurch, and one of the biggest turnouts to date.

The atmosphere was “really positive, really upbeat, with lots of special moments”, she said.

Breast cancer is the leading cause of death for Kiwi women under 65, with about 385 women in Canterbury diagnosed each year.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff About 1250 took part in the walk through North Hagley Park on Sunday.

The annual fundraiser celebrates breast cancer survivors, promotes breast health awareness, remembers those who have died from the disease, and raises funds for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s work to stop more people from dying of breast cancer.

Daniele Oliveira took part in the walk after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer called triple negative breast cancer in March 2021, at the age of 40.

Oliveira said she was hit hard by the diagnosis.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Serena Brydon and Kerrie Baird in their Sunday best as they take part in the Pink Ribbon Walk.

“I really felt the impact of the fear of dying, the fear of treatments and loss. I managed to stay positive and that wouldn’t have been possible without my family, friends, hospital team and my faith.”

She was grateful to the Breast Cancer Foundation for making “lots of good things happen”, including advice from nurses, funding for physiotherapy and a care package after her surgery.

She made a commitment to walk every year to help others going through what she did.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff One dog joined in the spirit on Sunday’s walk.

“The Pink Ribbon Walk for me means an opportunity to reset myself as a new person – the old is gone and the new can make a lot of difference in my own and others’ lives.”