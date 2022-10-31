Vulnerable patient was failed at Palmerston North Hospital

A woman with a broken nose died in Palmerston North Hospital after being sedated in the Emergency Department.

Over-stretched and under-resourced working conditions in Palmerston North Hospital’s emergency department contributed to the death of a woman in her 70s in December 2018.

The woman was brought to the hospital by ambulance around 4am, having fallen at home and been found lying in a pool of blood from a broken nose.

Deputy health and disability commissioner Carolyn Cooper found Te Whatu Ora – Te Pae Hauora o Ruahine o Tararua (formerly MidCentral) and a registrar in the ED breached her rights.

The woman had a history of psychiatric issues, and also suffered from a chronic respiratory condition.

READ MORE:

* Failures in care provided to woman in Timaru Hospital emergency department

* Woman in 'excruciating pain' unmonitored and deteriorating during a 6-hour delay for facial surgery

* Woman needed three hospital checks before stroke was discovered



She became agitated while in the department, and was given sedatives to calm her down, without sufficient monitoring after they were administered.

She went into cardiorespiratory arrest, and had to be resuscitated.

Surgery on her nose was carried out, and she was moved to intensive care, where a brain injury from lack of oxygen was diagnosed.

Life support was withdrawn, and she died four days after admission.

The deputy commissioner said the woman’s history meant she was a particularly vulnerable patient who needed close monitoring, which she did not receive.

She had been agitated, shouting, trying to get out of bed, making an examination difficult, and the acute mental health service was called to review her condition.

It was a member of that team who recommended the registrar give her a second dose of the sedative midazolam in addition to lorazepam.

The registrar said he was not familiar with the drugs, but could not find the ED consultant to discuss. The decision said he should have had input from senior medical staff before acting.

The deputy commissioner said MidCentral should have had adequate senior staffing to ensure the registrar’s practice was supervised.

She said the patient should have received close observation and frequent monitoring after the drugs were given, and that did not happen.

At one stage the fact her oxygen levels had dropped was picked up, and she was given extra oxygen through a mask.

She was moved to the acute area within the department, and shortly afterwards was found unresponsive with no pulse.

The deputy commissioner said the co-ordination of her care was very poor.

There were systemic issues including lack of a policy about using sedation to manage behaviour, lack of resources and inadequate monitoring.

MidCentral was told to apologise to the woman’s family, improve its procedures for sedation of agitated patients, and provide an update on ED extension work and staffing levels.

MidCentral has been invited to respond to the findings.