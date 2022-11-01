Nurse suspended for 9 months after claiming over $200,000 in fraudulent benefits

A nurse who defrauded the Ministry of Social Development of over $200,000 has been suspended from the profession for nine months. (File photo)

A nurse who defrauded the Ministry of Social Developmen (MSD) of over $200,000 has been suspended from the profession for nine months.

The nurse, identified only as Ms Y in a recent Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal (HPDT) decision, had a disciplinary charge laid against her by the Nursing Council of New Zealand following her criminal convictions for benefit fraud.

In 2019, Ms Y pleaded guilty in the Christchurch District Court to 18 counts of dishonestly using a document and two counts of obtaining money by deception.

Ms Y had received a domestic purposes benefit for nearly 20 years, but signed various declarations that her circumstances had not changed over that time.

READ MORE:

* Nurse who stole cash, used patient's debit card to pay $95 bill suspended, fined

* Former prison nurse suspended, ordered to pay $12,000 over prisoner relationship

* Nurse who accidentally killed her husband suspended from practising for six months



As a result of an Inland Revenue match, it was found Ms Y had been employed by Healthcare NZ from September 1, 2007, and NZ Nursing from October 6, 2015. She had not informed the ministry of the changes in her circumstances.

The ministry also discovered she had noted someone as her partner on her employment documents. Inquiries found she had been living in a marriage-type relationship from 2008.

Social welfare staff then calculated she had been overpaid $208,945 for the domestic purposes benefit, temporary GST assistance, sole parent support benefit, accommodation supplement, disability allowance, and temporary additional support.

When the woman was interviewed, she said she was aware of her obligations, but had not told the department about her change of income and relationship status through her own “stupid fault”.

Rebekah Parsons-King/RNZ Ms Y defrauded the Ministry of Social Development by illegally claiming the domestic purposes benefit, temporary GST assistance, sole parent support benefit, accommodation supplement, and temporary additional support. (File photo)

Ms Y was convicted of 20 charges, but Judge Jane Farish did not impose a sentence on her and granted her permanent name suppression.

During the disciplinary process before the HPDT, Ms Y acknowledged the seriousness of the convictions and said she was trying to repay the money as quickly as her finances would allow.

She outlined personal circumstances, including one of her three children disclosing they had been sexually abused, as having a significant impact on her and being background to her offending. She said she had been on the benefit since the early 90s. She decided to train as a nurse as she was motivated to get off the benefit.

She told the tribunal she had learnt her lesson, and now tried to avoid dealing with patient money. If she had to do so, she ensured other nurses countersigned her recording of patient funds.

Inland Revenue New Zealand Inland Revenue has taken another crack at trades people in its new online advertisement to discourage cash jobs. (First published in October 2017)

Ms Y also provided statements from two colleagues who spoke of her as “trustworthy, dependable, honest and caring” and having an excellent work ethic, but Ms Y admitted they provided the references not knowing it was for the purpose of a disciplinary investigation against her.

The tribunal said while it had sympathy for Ms Y’s family circumstances, it had reservations about her insight and candour. “There was a lack of logic in her stated desire to train as a nurse in order to get off the benefit followed by her ongoing deception of MSD when she completed forms incorrectly after she no longer qualified for their assistance.”

The tribunal said it did not get a sense of full appreciation on Ms Y’s part of the impact of her offending and convictions on the profession and her employer.

“We do not take Judge Farish’s uncharacteristically lenient penalty for 20 convictions of dishonesty offending as a message to us that we should follow her lead.”

The tribunal said while much of the offending happened before Ms Y was registered as a nurse, it was questionable whether her registration application would have been successful had she been convicted before registering.

The tribunal ordered that Ms Y be censured and suspended from nursing for nine months. She was also ordered to attend at least three sessions with a supervisor approved by the Nursing Council focusing on the implications of her offending on the profession, complete a Nursing Council approved course of study related to ethics in nursing, and notify any current or prospective employer of the tribunal decision for a period of three years.

Ms Y was ordered to pay a 15% contribution of $3597 to the investigation, prosecution and tribunal fees.

Her name was again suppressed after the tribunal said it would be difficult, if not impossible, to allow her name to be published without breaching the District Court suppression order.