Auckland man suffers rare complication after having part of his skull removed

Jason Lee has spent the last 11 months recovering from a traumatic brain injury after he fell off his skateboard and hit his head.

An Auckland man has had to relearn to walk and talk after a fall off his skateboard left him with a traumatic brain injury.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

In January, Jason Lee, who lives on Auckland’s North Shore, went skateboarding after finishing work as he often did.

He was going downhill when he hit loose gravel.

“I came off my board and hit my head on the concrete,” Lee said.

READ MORE:

* Man in a coma after alleged bar assault recovering from brain injury 'against all odds'

* 'Tell them I'm alive' – miracle recovery from 'fatal' boating accident

* Sam Tattersfield spent two weeks in a coma and had to relearn basic life skills



“I ended up in a coma in hospital because of it.”

The fall left Lee with a traumatic brain injury, where blood had pooled between the brain and skull.

To help relieve the pressure as his brain continued to swell, part of Lee’s skull was removed.

After a few weeks in hospital, Lee ended up at ABI Rehabilitation in West Auckland, a service that helps people who have had a brain injury or stroke.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff When Lee arrived at ABI Rehabilitation, he was unable to walk or speak.

Lee said he spent a couple of months there before being discharged to stay with his sister, but in late April his condition worsened.

“I was getting sicker and having seizures and trouble speaking, so I had to go back into North Shore Hospital.”

ABI medical director Dr Soyoung Kim said Lee had developed a rare complication from having part of his skull removed, called “sinking bone flap syndrome”.

This meant the skin above the bone on Lee’s head was sinking and causing further damage to his brain.

Kim said the condition was so rare she’d only seen it happen twice before.

“The only way to manage it was to put the skull back on,” Kim said.

“His original bone couldn’t be re-used so an artificial one had to be 3D printed in Australia and sent here.”

During Lee’s time in hospital he caught a “bad bout” of Covid-19, which meant the surgery he needed had to be delayed for a month.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Jason Lee pictured with therapy dog Millie at ABI Rehabilitation in West Auckland.

His condition worsened and he was confined to his bed at the hospital until mid-August when surgery could finally be completed.

Following the surgery, Lee went back to ABI in a wheelchair, unable to walk or talk, but had since made an “encouraging” recovery, Kim said.

“He’s come a long way in a short space of time – it was just unfortunate he happened to get this rare syndrome.”

Lee is due to be discharged from ABI on Friday. He will again stay with his sister for a while and have community-based therapy.

He said he was “almost” back to being able to run around and the injury was something he’d never expected would happen while skateboarding.

“I’ve been very determined about getting better and walking again. Without ABI though I don’t know where I’d be right now.

“They really helped me with my recovery and I doubt I’d be walking around right now without them.”