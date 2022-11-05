Drug overdose deaths rising 54% in five years 'should be ringing alarm bells'

Drug harm experts say it's "deeply concerning" and "simply unacceptable" that fatal overdoses in NZ are increasing. (File photo)

Fatal drug overdoses in Aotearoa have risen 54%​ in the past five years, which advocates say is “simply unacceptable”.

The increase – driven by a growing number of deaths from opioids, alcohol and benzodiazepines – was highlighted in a Drug Foundation report, released on Saturday.

An analysis of coronial data identified 702​ overdose deaths between 2017-21. Last year, 171​ people died from an overdose, up from 111​ five years ago.

Drug Foundation executive director Sarah Helm, said overdoses were preventable, but the issue had been “neglected” for decades, and action needed to be taken.

“Every year, New Zealanders’ lives are lost to drug overdoses. Every one of these people’s lives deserved to be saved.”

The rise is not accounted for by population growth, which increased 6%​ in the same period.

There was an increase in overdose deaths in 2017/18​, when the synthetic cannabinoid crisis peaked. 2020 and 2021​ also saw a “sharp” increase in alcohol deaths.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Sarah Helm, chief executive of the NZ Drug Foundation, says the findings are deeply concerning, and must prompt swift action on life-saving preventative measures.

In most cases, multiple substances were identified in the toxicology report, so it wasn’t possible to know definitively which substance (or combination) was responsible.

Of the 702​ overdose deaths, there were 333​ opioid cases, 129​ alcohol cases, 88​ benzodiazepine cases, 57​ synthetic cannabinoid cases, 49​ stimulant cases and 47​ ‘other’ drugs cases.

Over five years, 42%​ of closed cases listed five or more​ substances (illicit drugs, alcohol and over-the-counter and prescription medicines) on the toxicology report – just 9%​ listed only one.

Māori were disproportionately affected by fatal drug overdoses, the report stated.

Despite making up 15%​ of the population, Māori accounted for 27%​ of closed overdose cases between 2017-21.

Based on population rates, Māori were approximately three times​ more likely to die of an overdose than Pākehā.

Helm said there was “so much we could and should be doing” to prevent overdose deaths, and increasing numbers “should be ringing alarm bells” for policymakers.

The Foundation renewed calls for an overdose prevention centre pilot, which it said would take overdoses off Auckland streets, and reduce drug harm among vulnerable communities.

Drug use would be medically-supervised onsite, in case of an overdose.

It also called for funding for naloxone (a medicine used to reverse the effects of opioid overdoses), as another “quick and inexpensive intervention” Government could “swiftly” roll out.

As opioids featured in almost half of overdose fatalities in the past five years, “we want [naloxone] in the hands of as many people as possible,” Helm said.

On Friday, it submitted a funding application to Pharmac for the nasal-spray form of naloxone, which is easier to use, and preferred by people who use drugs, their loved ones, and first-responders.

The report recommended several other interventions, including replacing the Misuse of Drugs Act with a health-based approach, and better training for communities and health professionals.

The Foundation said it hoped the report encouraged officials to take action to reduce overdose fatalities “and to get better prepared for an opioid crisis while we can”.

Peter Carter, interim director addictions for Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand), said it was “concerned by an upwards trend in overdose death”.

Sungmi Kim/Stuff Health New Zealand is also concerned by the apparent upwards trend in overdose deaths.

Carter said such deaths were preventable, and each and every death had a “massive effect” on whānau and communities. However, we also hadn’t seen “the drastic increases” experienced by other jurisdictions.

Officials were working closely with the New Zealand Needle Exchange and the Drug Foundation to ensure people who used drugs and their whānau had access to harm reduction services and information, he said.

This included putting in place a Drug Checking Licensing Scheme in Aotearoa, as part of the Government’s response to acute drug harm.

Carter said they knew drug checking and High Alert had helped save lives in Aotearoa.

