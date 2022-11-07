Assisted dying: Doctors reflect on 'emotional' and 'rewarding' first year

Legalising assisted dying, a year ago, was a monumental shift for society and doctors to grapple with.

In one of the first assisted deaths a Waikato doctor was involved in, the patient’s last words as he was slipping off to sleep were those of gratitude: “Thank you, thank you.”

Monday, November 7, marks one year that assisted dying has been available in New Zealand, enabling eligible, terminally ill adults to choose to end their lives, after more than two-thirds of Kiwis voted it through in the 2020 End of Life Choice Act referendum.

From “the word go”, Hamilton-based general practitioners Dr Stanley Koshy​ and Dr Navin Rajan​ have been actively involved in the assisted dying process, each aiding 12 people at the end of their lives in the first year.

It was something Koshy always wanted to partake in once legal in Aotearoa, and an issue he’d long advocated for. Now, after being the one in the room at the end, he’s determined it’s “exactly how I’d like to go” if ever in that position.

Between November 7, 2021 and September 30, 596​​ people applied for assisted dying, and 214​ ​assisted deaths occurred across the country.

To be eligible, an adult must have a terminal illness likely to end their life within six months. They must have significant and ongoing decline in physical capability and experience unbearable suffering, which cannot be eased in a manner they find tolerable.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Dr Stanley Koshy has long been an advocate for people to have end of life choice, and now is able to facilitate this process – which he says has been full of appreciation and grace.

A person cannot access assisted dying solely because they have a mental disorder or mental illness, have a disability or are of advanced age.

Legalising assisted dying was a monumental shift for society and doctors to grapple with.

It’s a polarising issue: those who support assisted dying say it is a person's right to choose when and how they die, and euthanasia affords them a ‘dignified’ death. Those opposed say euthanasia weakens society’s respect for the value and importance of human life and can lead to worse care for the terminally ill and disabled.

Rajan recalled being “scared” initially, going into someone’s home to essentially end a loved ones’ life, but was fortunate each process so far had been positive, and “incredibly rewarding”.

Koshy agreed, saying whānau have been “very overwhelmingly open of the decision, and to proceed forward” thus far.

“At the end of each instance, it has been hugs all around, and ‘thank you for doing this’. People have just been so appreciative.”

After several decades in medicine, Rajan says the end of life is either a ‘good death’, or difficult: protracted, prolonged and painful.

In his experience, 80-90% of people are “lucky enough” to die peacefully, without too much suffering. But for the other 10%, death is “horrible”.

“People are in severe pain modern medicine cannot fix, confused as to what’s happening – it’s terrifying for them.”

Rajan said a core function of a doctors’ job was to ease suffering.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Dr Navin Rajan, a GP in Hamilton, says he has found his involvement in the assisted dying process to be positive.

“Even though one of our principles is to cause no harm, in this particular instance, by inaction we’re causing harm, by causing a person a huge amount of suffering.”

There were still feelings of conflict.

The first person he assisted wanted to die before she “lost all her functions”. She was surrounded by family, talking to and hugging them before she died.

“I was scared, [it being] the first time doing something like this. It was quite emotional for me, and I tried to hold it together during the process of actually doing it.”

Afterwards, Rajan was asked to sign her casket.

“I felt that I had done something useful. I was doing a good thing.”

Any fear has lessened: “I remember the third or fourth person [whose death] I was involved with: the man’s last words were to thank me as he was slipping off into sleep.”

“I just feel happy now”.

Koshy’s desire to assist comes from a similar place – to prevent unnecessary suffering.

His father was sick with two cancers, including of the lower oesophagus. Koshy knew what was coming – how people with the disease “waste away”.

“I prayed for him to die. Fortunately he did – he didn’t suffer. That helped a whole bunch... because I know what suffering is.”

Koshy said watching the assisted dying process had been “so lovely... they can’t stop thanking you, even as they’re dying”.

Koshy and Rajan said some suffer “a lot more than they necessarily need to”, leaving it so late to apply they have “only a few days left” when they start the process.

Because there are multiple steps involved in evaluating a person’s suitability and competence, many succumb to their illness before the process can be completed.

But “one common thing I find families give me feedback on is that the person became infinitely happier once they knew their suffering was finite,” Koshy said.

As of October 30, 12 formal complaints had been lodged about the assisted dying scheme: six were closed, five were pending (one of which had been referred to the Health and Disability Commissioner), and one remained under investigation by the HDC.

These ranged from the experience of an assisted death in a public hospital, to a person unhappy to have been found ineligible, the ease of use of the IT platform, and issues with media reporting.

Koshy and Rajan are among a relatively small pool of doctors in the assisted dying space.

As of September 30, 132​ unique medical practitioners were involved in the process. Eleven​ psychiatrists and 11​ nurse practitioners were registered with the service nationwide.

Koshy believes this number will grow.

“Some are just waiting – it’s a time thing.”

Both encouraged whānau to talk about end of life freely, and for those who think they might be eligible, or thinking of applying, to seek support.